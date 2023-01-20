Dylan Cozens scores in OT as Sabres top Islanders 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night.

Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops.

Cozens beat Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin on a breakaway after Rasmus Dahlin’s floating pass sprung him for his 15th goal of the season.

Brock Nelson and Matt Martin scored for New York, and Sorokin made 42 saves. The Islanders have lost seven of the past eight games.

Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller had his No. 30 retired by the organization during a pregame ceremony.

HURRICANES 5, WILD 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brent Burns, Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored to give Carolina another productive offensive outing from its blueliners.

Burns and Skjei scored during Carolina's three-goal second period, while Chatfield added a third goal from a defenseman for the Hurricanes.

Carolina entered the game with 20 goals and 67 points from defensemen since Nov. 25, which was third in the NHL behind Winnipeg and the New York Rangers.

Teuvo Teravainen and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild. Minnesota had won three straight games and earned at least a point in six straight road games.

BRUINS 3, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to help the Bruins to their eighth victory in nine games.

Pavel Zacha, Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 15-1-3 in its last 19 games. Brad Marchand and David Krejci each had two assists.

Swayman was working on a shutout before New York defenseman Ben Harpur scored with 4:23 left. The goaltender improved to 6-0-2 in his last eight starts.

The Bruins moved to 36-5-4 overall while the Rangers lost their second straight at home.

BLACKHAWKS 4, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, and the Blackhawks won for the first time in the regular season in Philadelphia in more than 26 years.

Before Thursday, Chicago hadn’t won a regular-season game in Philadelphia since Nov. 9, 1996. The drought comes with a huge asterisk, though — the Blackhawks clinched the 2010 Stanley Cup championship in Game 6 in Philadelphia.

Reese Johnson and Tyler Johnson also scored, and Philipp Kurashev had an empty-netter for Chicago. Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.

Morgan Frost scored for Philadelphia.

BLUES 5, PREDATORS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending St. Louis to the victory.

Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins.

Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis.

Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville.

DUCKS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Fowler, Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique each had a goal and an assist, and Anaheim stopped a five-game losing streak.

Simon Benoit and Max Jones also scored for Anaheim, which trailed 3-0 after one period. Isac Lundestrom and Troy Terry each had two assists.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 12 shots before being replaced by John Gibson, who stopped all 18 shots he faced.

Mathieu Olivier, Jack Roslovic and Nick Blankenburg scored for Columbus and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots. The Blue Jackets have lost three straight and seven of their last eight, including three in a row at home.

PANTHERS 6, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice during Florida's five-goal second period.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists. Sam Bennett, Givani Smith and Ryan Lomberg also scored for the Panthers.

Sergei Bobrovsky exited with a lower-body injury just 2:01 into the game. Alex Lyon made 23 saves in relief for Florida.

Rem Pitlick and Josh Anderson scored for Montreal.

Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault allowed five goals on 33 shots. Cayden Primeau took over in net in the third period, making six saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, JETS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews scored twice early in the second period, and Ilya Samosonov made 37 saves.

Mitch Marner and Mark Giordano also scored for Toronto. Michael Bunting added two assists.

Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots.

