Dylan and Cole Sprouse Wish Each Other Happy Birthday with Hilarious Instagram Tributes

Happy Birthday Dylan and Cole Sprouse!

The famous twin celebrated each other's 28th birthday on Instagram Tuesday with hilarious and sweet tributes.

"Happy birthday to @DylanSprouse, you've never quite had the same overwhelming confidence and drip as me, but you're learning, and that's okay," the Riverdale star said of his brother alongside a sweet throwback photo of the twin duo as children, which showed them dressed in fur coats while holding guitars.

"This is a cursed photo from our youth, and a brief reminder that you and I have been hustling and exploiting every possible avenue of this industry since we were 8 months old," Cole continued.

"Lots of trial and error in success, love you very much," he added.

As for Dylan's post, he shared a photo of his and Cole's birthday cake, which was adorned with a photo of their faces photoshopped on to dancing animals.

"Happy birthday to the Tommy to my Timmy or the Timmy to my Tommy," Dylan began.

"All that is important is we say the same thing with a slight delay and whether we short the stalk market. To almost 30," Dylan added.

Dylan's girlfriend Barbara Palvin also gave him a special birthday shoutout on her Instagram Story with a series of photos.

