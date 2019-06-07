'Dying shouldn't be acceptable': Former USWNT player asks for Tokyo 2020 investigation into worker safety

Mary Harvey, a former goalkeeper for the USWNT, is asking for an investigation into worker's safety at the site of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Getty Images)

A former Olympian and head of a human rights group wants the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Olympic organizers to investigate working practices as the final year of preparation approaches.

Mary Harvey was a goalkeeper on the 1996 United States women’s soccer team and is now the CEO of the Centre for Sport and Human Rights. Her concern is based on a report last month detailing issues with overwork, lack of contracts and a “culture of fear.”

Harvey concerned Tokyo 2020 issues will get worse

Harvey, a veterans nominee for the National Soccer Hall of Fame, wants to see reformed labor practices that will protect those working to build the venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan. She sees it as more important now with a looming deadline and summer heat approaching.

From The Associated Press:

"To think this is going away is burying your head in the sand, and I'm concerned it's going to get worse. The heat of the summer months is upon us while construction deadlines are trying to be met. Someone dying or committing suicide shouldn't be acceptable to anyone."

Two people have reportedly died already from the work, including a 23-year-old who committed suicide in 2017 stemming from overwork.

Report calls construction issues ‘alarming’

A report by the Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) union titled “The Dark Side of Tokyo” focused on worker’s rights issues at the $1.25 billion national stadium and the Olympic Village and asked that more be done to protect them.

BWI reported there was a “culture of fear” for workers to report and that signs don’t provide enough alternative languages for all workers. In its findings, which it called “alarming,” it notes:

half of workers they spoke with do not have formal contracts.

“dangerous patterns of overwork,” such as working 28 days in a row

workers asked to purchase own protective gear

worker’s complaints rejected

“culture of fear” discourages workers from saying anything

delays are causing stress and “poor safety practices”

BWI told the AP the case needs to be looked at by the IOC as well as the upcoming work for Beijing 2022 at the Winter Olympics. Part of the problem is a lack of understanding about international worker regulations and the Japanese issue of “karaoshi,” death by overwork.

IOC working to find ‘appropriate solutions’

Organizers, government and councils have asked the union for “more detailed information,” per the Associated Press, in order to confirm facts.

The IOC released a statement, from The Associated Press:

"We take these issues very seriously and are committed to working with the relevant stakeholders to address them and find the appropriate solutions."

The Associated Press reported in May that heads of certain international sports federations complained that organizers were cutting too many costs and leaving a “cheap” look following a tour of the venues. The issues are similar to that of Qatar, the host of the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Workers there have benefited from policies such as the reimbursement of recruitment fees and a grievance platform.

