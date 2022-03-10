DYING FOR CARE

Letitia Stein, Jayme Fraser and Nick Penzenstadler, USA TODAY with Jeff Kelly Lowenstein
COVID-19 marched into almost every nursing home in America during last winter’s surge, when 71,000 residents died – the most of any wave of the pandemic. Still, at nearly one-third of the nursing homes reporting outbreaks, no one died. Which facilities fared better or worse, and why? USA TODAY reporters spent a year seeking answers in the data and the documents, in interviews with industry experts, government overseers, nursing home workers and families of the dead. In a first-of-its-kind analysis, they identified nursing home ownership webs invisible to consumers. They scored the performance of every nursing home in America to probe questions of corporate responsibility left unanswered by government regulators and dozens of research papers on the pandemic's 140,000-plus nursing home deaths.

Here's what they found.

This nursing home chain stood out for nationally high death rates as pandemic peaked

The deaths across a scattering of Midwestern nursing homes began surging around Thanksgiving 2020. In the span of a week, the count of the dead nearly tripled in Michigan. Then residents started dying by the dozen in Ohio and Indiana. By Valentine’s Day 2021, the death toll had climbed into the hundreds. Read more

Lookup nursing home performance during the fatal surge in 2020-2021

How deadly was COVID-19 in your nearby nursing homes? Until now, consumers could not know. USA TODAY compiled data filed by more than 15,000 homes and, for the first time, published indicators of how each fared during a five-month surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths that started in October 2020. Search our database here

Map of nursing homes
Map of nursing homes

How to choose the right nursing home for a loved one in three steps

Choosing a nursing home for a loved one can be daunting and time-consuming. Experts break it down, beginning with deciding whether a nursing home is the right fit, or whether this is the right time. Read more

Doctor explaining how to use electronic medical record
Doctor explaining how to use electronic medical record

When does a nursing home COVID-19 death count? It’s complicated

The nation’s first major COVID-19 outbreak in a nursing home outside Seattle warned that authorities would need to closely monitor the pandemic’s impact on the medically vulnerable. But a seemingly simple question – how many nursing home residents have gotten sick and died – has often turned into a political minefield. Read more

Disaster recovery workers wore protective gear to enter the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington in March 2020 during the first major outbreak of COVID-19 in a U.S. nursing home.
Disaster recovery workers wore protective gear to enter the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington in March 2020 during the first major outbreak of COVID-19 in a U.S. nursing home.

14 of the Trilogy residents who died of COVID-19

Daily COVID-19 statistics, graphs, maps and news reports can obscure the grief and hardship facing the families of those who died. USA TODAY Network reporters contacted dozens of families whose loved ones died in the care of a Trilogy Health Services home to learn more about their lives. Read more

Photos of residents at Trilogy Health Services who died during the pandemic. The chain now says it over-reported its COVID-19 deaths to the federal government and is revising its official numbers.
Photos of residents at Trilogy Health Services who died during the pandemic. The chain now says it over-reported its COVID-19 deaths to the federal government and is revising its official numbers.

Video: Families reflect on the loss of loved ones at nursing homes owned by Trilogy Health Services.

Families and workers share their experiences with Trilogy Health Services, whose own reported death rate came in at twice the national average during the winter 2020-21 surge. The company told USA TODAY it had mistakenly logged hundreds of deaths and is revising them. Watch

Did your loved one die of COVID-19 in a nursing home? Share their story.

USA TODAY is remembering those who died of coronavirus in nursing homes, where the pandemic took its greatest toll. Read more

How we did it: Read about the data-driven work behind USA TODAY’s nursing home project

Go behind the scenes of a yearlong probe into the cutthroat world of elder care and real estate trust-backed nursing homes. Explore the data

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A USA TODAY investigation exposes nursing home failures during COVID

