Genius Metals Expands Discovery Zone at Sakami

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Genius Metals Inc. (CSE: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to present an update on the second phase of the 2020 exploration program completed in September-October on its Sakami property located in the James Bay Territory, Quebec.

The principal objective of the work program was to conduct detailed geological mapping on the Lamarche and Golden Eye Gold prospects, both discovered during the first phase of work on the property. Channel sampling, achieved with a mechanical excavator, and grab sampling of the stripped outcrops were undertaken.

The Lamarche prospect

As part of the second phase of work, seven trenches totaling 46.4 linear meters of channel samples were completed on the main and surrounding stripped outcrops of the Lamarche Zone and 21 samples were also collected. The analytical results generated grab samples with Au values of 1.55 to 6.10 g/t from the main trenches area (Figure 1), with Ag (14.3-31.7 g/t), Cu (637-1100 ppm), and Zn (0.48-4.05 %) concentrations confirming the polymetallic character of the mineralization. Channel sampling produced the following intervals:

1.71 g/t Au, 3.4 g/t Ag and 0.4 % Zn over 1 m ;

1.01 g/t Au, 28.5 g/t Ag and 3.76 % Zn over 1.4 m ;

0.26 g/t Au, 2.9 g/t Ag, 0.58 % Zn over 3.4 m .

The Lamarche prospect is distinctive because of its high silver and zinc concentrations. 13 samples carry concentrations of Ag > 10 g/t (11-712 g/t), whereas 40 samples provided assays > 1,000 ppm Zn (1070 ppm to 8.42 %).

The current data confirms the results obtained during the first phase of the exploration program that yielded a grab sample value of 13 g/t Au with other samples ranging from 0.8 to 1.8 g/t Au. Those auriferous values are accompanied by silver and base metals concentrations varying from 39-266 g/t Ag, 0.47 % Cu, 1.0-19.2 % Zn and 0.80-5.56 % Pb.

Currently, the Lamarche prospect is interpreted as a 500 x 350 m shear zone/deformation corridor (Figure 1). The altered polymetallic shear contains veins and/or disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, and galena within fine-grained chlorite-biotite metasediments. It is postulated that the Lamarche prospect deformation zone extends at least 1.4km ENE.

Guy Goulet, CEO of Genius Metals stated: «The Lamarche prospect displays several geological characteristics indicating a similar origin and perhaps association with numerous gold prospects prevalent around the O3 Mining La Grande Sud deposit (320,000 oz Au) located 12 km NE of the Genius' Sakami property. In both areas, there is a clear association of a polymetallic (Au-Ag-Zn±Cu±Pb) mineralization with a major ENE-oriented hectometric-thick deformation zone. »

The Golden Eye prospect

A total of 346 m2 of overburden material was stripped to expose the rocky substrate and 33.3 linear m of channel sampling on the Golden Eye Zone (Figure 2). Channel sampling yielded values of:

1.02 g/t Au over 4.1 m

0.67 g/t Au over 2.00 m (Including 1.02 g/t Au over 1m .)

0.52 g/t Au over 3m . (including 1.10 g/t over 1m .)

The new analytical data corresponds with those obtained during the past exploration phase which produced gold values ranging from 0.64 to 2.55 g/t Au.

Channel R9 terminates with a high gold value and (Figure 2) partially crosscuts an IP chargeability anomaly, suggesting more mineralization to the south. The Golden Eye prospect (700 x 100 m) is exposed near a tonalitic pluton.

The mineralization consists of rusty bands richer in pyrite and/or pyrrhotite ± chalcopyrite within basaltic/amphibolitic flows intruded by felsic intrusive rocks.

