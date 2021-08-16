Dye & Durham to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call
TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Matt Proud, Chief Executive Officer, and Avjit Kamboj, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period. Dye & Durham will report its financial results after market close prior to the call.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE: Monday, August 23, 2021
TIME: 5:00 p.m. ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8659 or (888) 664-6392
REFERENCE NUMBER: 03225306
TAPED REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541
REPLAY CODE: 225306#
This call is being webcast and can be accessed by going to:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1489198&tp_key=3bd9bf72e7
An archived replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks by clicking the link above.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue–chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.
