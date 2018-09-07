Dwyer returns to Kansas City with Orlando City

It will be a homecoming for Dom Dwyer, but his former club hopes to spoil the celebration Saturday at Children's Mercy Park. Dwyer, a striker for Orlando City, and his club play Sporting Kansas City for the first time since he was traded July 25, 2017.

Dwyer is the second leading scorer in Sporting KC history, including a club-record 22 goals in 2014. But he was traded for $1.6 million in allocation money, an amount more than double the previous MLS record. The deal included $400,000 in general allocation money, $500,000 in targeted money and $700,000 in performance incentives that were reached based on Dwyer's performance for the rest of the season in Orlando.

Dwyer has performed well, but the Lions have struggled this year. He leads the club with 12 goals, tied for sixth in MLS, but no one else on the team has more than five.

Orlando City (7-16-3, 24 points) is tied for last in the MLS Eastern Conference. They stand 12 points below the line for the sixth playoff spot.

There was a lot of backlash after Sporting Kansas City traded their top goal-scoring threat, but there was some thought that maybe he was an "all or nothing" player. Whether that is true or not, he has no assists in 19 games for Orlando.

There's no denying that 12 goals would help any club, but soccer is a team game and some questioned that Dwyer wanted to be share the limelight.

That's Orlando's concern now, and they seem pleased to have Dwyer on their side.

"Dom is someone I've got tremendous belief in," said new Orlando coach James O'Connor at his introductory press conference in early July. O'Connor played with Dwyer in Orlando when the club was part of the Sporting KC system.

"I think he's one of the best strikers in the league. I'm fortunate that I was able to play with him. I realize how good he is. I think when you look at Dom and his ability to score goals, the confidence is something that needs to be brought to the team."

While Orlando City has struggled this season, Sporting KC (13-7-6, 45 points) has thrived without him. They are four points behind first-place FC Dallas and one point behind second-place LAFC, with a game in hand on both clubs above them.

Part of the reason for their success is that they have spread the scoring around, with four different players with at least five goals but no one with more than eight.

Sporting Kansas City actually improved its offensive production after the trade last season, scoring an average 1.33 goals per match as opposed to 1.25 before the trade. They are scoring 1.85 goals per match so far in 2018.

Johnny Russell and Diego Rubio each have eight goals. Daniel Salloi has seven.

Interestingly, the players doing the scoring also are doing the helping. Russell has eight assists, Salloi has seven, and Rubio has five. Sporting Kansas City's leader in assists is Roger Espinoza with nine.

Sporting Kansas City is coming off a 3-1 loss to Seattle that stopped a four-match shutout streak.

"I thought we deserved a lot more for the way we played here," Sporting manager Peter Vermes said after the loss in Seattle. "I thought we were very good. We were a little unlucky. At the end of the day, I think we played a pretty good game."

Forwards Diego Rubio (Chile), Johnny Russell (Scotland) and Daniel Salloi (Hungary) joined their respective national teams for international duty, and center back Ike Opara is suspended because of caution accumulation.

Orlando will be without winger Yoshi Yotun because of his commitments with the Peru national team. Yotun has a team-best 10 assists this season to go with three goals.

Sporting will celebrate the life of Ron Newman, the club's original head coach who passed away on Aug. 27 at age 84. Newman led Kansas City for more than three seasons from 1996 to 1999, racking up 50 regular-season wins. To pay tribute to Newman, supporters at Children's Mercy Park are encouraged to participate in a moment of applause in the 50th minute of Saturday's match.