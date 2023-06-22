Dwyane Wade recalls one of his favorite Miami memories — and the spot where it happened

Memories? Dwyane Wade has quite a few of his time in the Magic City.

The NBA legend played with the Heat from 2003 until 2019, when the team retired the power guard’s No. 3 jersey, which hangs high at the rafters at the Kaseya Center.

Wade will never forget his time here, or his famous teammates.

But one memory stands out in particular, and one place.

That would be South Beach celebrity magnet Prime 112, the retired baller recently told People magazine at the Food & Wine classic in Aspen.

Wade distinctly recalls the historic night —July 8, 2010 — when LeBron James infamously announced he was leaving the Cleveland Caveliers and “taking my talents to South Beach.”

Wade was at the tony steakhouse hosting a dinner for some pals in a viewing room at the Prime Hotel in the same building when “The Decision” news broke and everyone freaked out.

“I ran through Prime 112 and cheers and celebratory moments with everybody,” Wade recalls. “That was a big moment. I knew it was going to be a big moment.”

Wade and James, along with Chris Bosh, went on to become known as The Three Kings. The trio led the Heat to the NBA Finals in each of their four seasons together, and won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

Prime 112 owner Myles Chefetz proudly reposted the People article on his Instagram stories on Thursday, along with a photo of him and the Chicago native, 41.

“Will never forget this epic night,” wrote the restaurateur.