Dwyane Wade passes Michael Jordan for blocks milestone, hits clutch bucket in win over Hawks

Dwyane Wade's farewell tour continues in style.

Last week, the Miami Heat guard added one of the more remarkable shots of his career to his lifetime highlight reel with this game-winner over the Golden State Warriors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now he can say he passed Michael Jordan.

In one category at least.

Wade passes MJ for most career blocks by guard

With this 1,052nd career blocked shot on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks, Wade now has the most combined playoff and regular-season blocks by a guard in NBA history.

According to the Associated Press, he surpassed Jordan with his second-quarter rejection of Hawks guard B.J. Johnson.

Dwyane Wade added passing Michael Jordan for a defensive milestone to his farewell tour. (Getty)

It speaks to Wade’s well-rounded game that includes being one of the game’s great scorers despite the lack of an effective 3-point shot.

The three-time champion, 13-time All-Star and 2008-09 league scoring champion has been one of the game’s great perimeter defenders too, earning three NBA All-Defensive team nods.

Late heroics again from Wade

Wade notched the achievement in a 114-113 win over the Hawks.

He totaled 23 points with five assists in the win that included a critical late bucket that saw him beat DeAndre' Bembry from the top of the key for a layup in the final minute to extend the Heat lead to 114-111.

He also exchanged jerseys with Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter because he knew Huerter grew up a fan and wears No. 3 because of him.

Hawks Kevin Huerter wears #3 because he grew up idolizing Dwyane Wade....Wade knew this and surprised him with jersey exchange after game. pic.twitter.com/HXu3v7I1lO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 5, 2019

“From one No. 3 to another, I thought I’d switch jerseys with him,” Wade said.

Story continues

Wade’s place in history

Wade’s balanced game is part of the reason he’ll retire as one of the five greatest shooting guards to ever play. Consensus has Jordan and Kobe Bryant placed in the top two spots.

While some argue that Wade’s prime was even better than Bryant’s, the real debate starts at No. 3. and whether Wade surpassed another Lakers great, Jerry West.

The point being, Wade has had an outstanding career. His career block milestone is just another mark in his favor.

More from Yahoo Sports:





