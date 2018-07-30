Dwyane Wade on LeBron James’ title chances with Lakers: ‘I would never count that guy out’

Dwyane Wade thinks his friend LeBron James can compete for a title with the new-look Lakers.

Los Angeles has completely rebuilt its roster since James announced he was leaving the Cavaliers and signing a four-year, $154 million contract with the team when free agency began July 1.

Wade said Monday he believes the Lakers will be competitive in the Western Conference.

“Do not count (James) out, that would be the wrong thing to do," Wade said (via ESPN). "I think in his mind, he prepares to go to the finals every year. That is the God-given ability and talent that he has been gifted and given.”

James will play with the Lakers returning young core of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball. They also re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and inked Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley as well as JaVale McGee to contracts this offseason.

“(Signing with the Lakers) definitely has added another amazing chapter to his storybook career," Wade said about James. "We are all going to watch to see how it unfolds but I would never count that guy out."

Wade and James won two championships together as teammates with the Heat from 2010-14. The two paired up again when Wade signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Cavaliers in late September.

Wade, however, averaged 11.2 points in just 46 games for Cleveland before he was traded back to the Heat in February.