Dwyane Wade Jokes Daughter Kaavia 'Did Me Wrong' After Participating in TikTok Challenge with Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union/instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are taking on the viral "Run in Opposite Directions" TikTok challenge with their daughter, Kaavia James.

Set to "Track Star" by Mooski, the challenge involves parents running in opposite directions to see who their child would follow. Played in a few rounds, the parent participants usually swap positions to make the game fair.

In a TikTok video shared on Union's Instagram on Friday, the Bring It On star, 48, and Wade, 39, both held Kaavia's hand before letting go and running opposite ways. The 2-year-old initially went after her dad, but made a last-minute U-turn to run after her mom.

In the second round, Kaavia ran towards Union without hesitation.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with daughter Kaavia

"How are we feeling?" a friend asked the couple at the end of the game, to which Union quipped, "Well, it's obvious when push comes to shove or in an emergency who she feels confident to follow."

"Feels good. Feels good," she joked.

"@kaaviajames knows what's up 😅😂😂 It was touch and go for a second there @dwyanewade #ShadyBaby," the L.A.'s Finest actress captioned the clip.

In the comments section, Wade jokingly replied, "Did me wrong."

The post garnered several laughing emojis from celebrities, including Taraji P. Henson, Christina Millian, Jurnie Smollett and Ashley Graham.

Union and Wade welcomed Kaavia in 2018. In addition to the young girl, the couple is raising Zaya, 13, Zaire, 19, Xavier, 7, and Dahveon, 19, who is Wade's nephew.

In honor of Mother's Day, Union recently reflected about her difficult journey to motherhood in a touching tribute to Kaavia.

"My journey to motherhood was long, arduous and at many times extremely painful," Union wrote on Instagram. "Mother's Day will always be a challenging day to celebrate for me. I know I'm not alone in this feeling. For many reasons, so many of us have a rough time today and to these good people, I send all my love, light and compassion."

"To all the Moms, Stepmoms, Bonus Mom's, Folks who Mother those that need it, Grandma's, House Mothers, I celebrate you today and everyday. Be good to yourselves. 🖤🖤🖤," the actress added.

Wade and Union's daughter has also inspired the pair to write a children's book, titled Shady Baby, in reference to the nickname Kaavia got for her personality.

"People see themselves in Kaav," Wade recently told PEOPLE of the book. "Some days you don't feel like doing your hair. And some days you want to give people shade."

"Shade is her super power because when Kaavia gives you a look, it's either you're not respecting her boundaries or something is happening that she doesn't like," Union added. "The main takeaway is that she's free to be this amazing, dynamic, shady at times, loving at times Black little girl when the world has not been so kind to Black girls and women."

Wade and Union, who tied the knot in 2014, also opened up to PEOPLE about their lasting marriage.

"I'd like to say we've worked on it," Wade said. "It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things."

"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," Union explained. "We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."