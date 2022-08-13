Dwyane Wade on Heat Big 3: ‘The hate was because of our skin color’

It was at this point where Wade decided to drop a shocking truth bomb about how the hatred for the Heat was racially motivated: “We knew that some of the hate was because of our skin color,” he claimed. “Because of being Black men and deciding to control the fate of our careers. … So, when we had the power, when we had the moment, we took it. But some of the hate came because we were three Black guys who decided and changed the way that the NBA probably would ever be because of that decision.”
Dwyane Wade recently made a guest appearance on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast, and it was an opportunity for the Heat icon to get brutally honest with his thoughts on why their Big 3 garnered so much hate. Wade was quick to point out that the way they teamed up to win a title wasn’t much different from how other iconic teams did it in the past (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “If you think about it, no one gives backlash to any championships that Larry Bird won, that Magic Johnson won, that Michael Jordan won,” Wade said. “… You don’t win championships without playing with other guys that are great, first of all.” -via Clutch Points / August 13, 2022

Dwyane Wade: Rest In Heaven, Mr. 11 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 -via Twitter @DwyaneWade / July 31, 2022

James Boyd: #Pacers assistant Ronald Nored was asked who rookie Bennedict Mathurin reminds him of. “Not saying he’s him or he’s going to be him. … Just with his body and his physicality and his ability to use that to his strengths, it reminds me of when Dwyane Wade used to kick my butt.” pic.twitter.com/iJBiN2PmTE -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / July 9, 2022

