Dwyane Wade Gets Makeover from 5-Year-Old Kaavia: ‘Daughters Get Away with Everything’

Wade welcomed Kaavia with wife Gabrielle Union in November 2018

Dwyane Wade/Instagram

No father is immune to the whims of their children — including Dwyane Wade!

On Friday, the NBA legend, 41, shared a series of videos on his Instagram Story that showed his 5-year-old daughter Kaavia James giving him a makeover, before he returned the favor.

Wade began the set of videos with a shot of Kaavia — who he welcomed with wife Gabrielle Union in November 2018 — using her finger to spread what appeared to be some black eyeshadow on her father’s nose. He drew the camera close to his face to see what she was doing and told her that the look was “so amazing” as they shared a laugh.

“Daughters get away with everything,” he wrote across the bottom of the video, in which he also jokingly shook his head disapprovingly at the look.

Dwyane Wade/Instagram Dwyane Wade shares a photo of his nose covered in dark eye shadow, as seen on his Instagram Story.

In a follow-up video, Wade told Kaavia to “do it again,” as she pressed the eyeshadow palette to her face and moved it around.

“That’s how we always do our makeup, and we’re done,” Wade said with a laugh in the video.

It appeared that eyeshadow wasn’t the only product Kaavia wanted to use to give her father a makeover, as in the next clip, she began drawing on his face with a pencil as he patiently waited in the chair with white sunglasses on.

Dwyane Wade/Instagram Dwyane Wade waits patiently as his daughter draws on his face with a pencil as seen on his Instagram Story.

“I have a pencil in my hand,” Kaavia said, to which Wade responded, “I see you writing on my face.” She then drew something on his earlobe, telling her father, “This might tickle, okay? This might tickle.”

The retired NBA player flipped the script in the next video, saying, “This is Kaavia doing my makeup. I just did hers.” He panned the camera to her face, showing off his makeup masterpiece. Her face featured green strokes of eyeshadow over her eyebrows and on her nose bridge, as well as orange strokes on her cheeks and forehead.

“I like it,” Wade noted.

Dwyane Wade/Instagram Dwyane Wade shares a shot of the makeup he did for his daughter.

The little girl appeared ready for her payback in the next clip, forewarning, “Ready guys?” before she took the eyeshadow palette and rubbed it all over her dad’s face and head.

“Is that not enough,” he jokingly yelled out as his daughter laughed. “There you go,” she said when she finished, to which he quipped with a laugh, “Yeah, that looks better. Yeah, that looks great.”

Eventually Wade let Kaavia take his makeup off with a wipe as she told him, “This is what you have to do sometimes, wipe your whole face off. Your nose [is] coming back. Might have to take a shower for your nose.”

“Why are you so rough?,” Wade jokingly asked his daughter as she replied, “Because I have to get all the makeup off!” Wade concluded with another chuckle, “This is a makeup tutorial.”

The fun times keep rolling for the father-daughter duo, who along with Union, 51, recently celebrated Kaavia's fifth birthday earlier this month.

"BIG 5!!!! Happy Birthday to our PRINCESS @kaaviajames 🎂🎈🎉 Your village loves them some you!" Wade wrote on Instagram on Nov. 7, alongside a series of photos from the birthday girl's princess-themed party.

Ahead of that, were also seen dancing together to the song “Peaches” in another set of videos posted to the proud dad’s Instagram earlier this month.

“When dad is responsible for the morning routine before school,” Wade jokingly wrote over the clip.

Along with sharing Kaavia with her husband, Union is also stepmom to Wade’s children, Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, who he shares with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, along with son Xavier, 9, shared with Aja Metoyer.



