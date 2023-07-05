Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Share Photos of Daughters on July 4th: 'Waded for Moments Like This'

The Wade family hit the water for some boating fun on their lowkey Fourth of July with family and friends

Instagram/dwaynewade

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union mixed family time and fun with friends for an unforgettable Fourth of July.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the couple and daughters Kaavia James, 4, and Zaya, 16, embraced "lake life" while enjoying a day of boating along with former Miami Heat teammate Chris Bosh and his family.

Wade, 41, and the Bring It On actress, 50, shared photos and video from the event in a joint Instagram post Tuesday, writing, "Waded for moments like this 🖤."

When they weren't enjoying time on the boat, the family took their bonding time indoors, where they enjoyed a Hello Kitty card game.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Dwyane Wade Recalls Asking 'Why Is My Child Scared' After Zaya Physically Hid from Him After Coming Out

Wade is also dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, 9, and Zaire, 21.

Earlier this year, Wade gave an emotional speech at the NAACP Image Awards as the couple accepted the President's Award. They used the opportunity to speak about championing the fight for LGBTQ rights, giving the speech just one day after Zaya's legal name change and gender assignment.

"Zaya, as your father, all I've wanted to do is get it right. I've sat back and watched how gracefully you've taken on the public scrutiny," Wade said. "And even though it's not easy, I watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself. I admire how you've handled ignorance in our world. I admire it that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement."

Instagram/dwaynewade

He continued: "As your father, my job isn't to create a version of myself or direct your future. My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, your wishes, your dreams.

"Zaya, you've made me a better human by just simply being who you were born to be, our baby girl Zaya Wade. So baby, thank you for showing the world what courage looks like. I'm proud that I was chosen to stand in place as your father. And thank you so much to the NAACP for this incredible honor," added Wade.

Union praised the NAACP for persevering "over a century of relentless challenge, pain, triumph and change," as well as standing "with us again at the foot of a very new era of activism, a new era that demands our collective answer to one simple question. 'Will we fight for some, or will we fight for all of our people?'"

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.