Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Open Up About Leaving Florida, Moving Family to California: 'Finding a Community'

The couple, who have become allies and advocates to the LGBTQIA+ community, open up about finding a place where daughter Zaya was free to be herself

Texas Isaiah/PARENTS

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are opening up about making decisions that benefit their whole family.

Appearing on the cover of Parents' first-ever digital issue, the retired NBA star, 41, and the Bring It On actress, 50, talked about their decision to move from Florida to California as a family.



“There are a lot of reasons we decided California was best for our family and finding a community for Zaya was a big part of that," Wade said of his 16-year-old daughter, who is transgender.

"We felt that California was a place that would allow her to blossom and grow. She’s going to be a Junior in high school now and she’s been able to be accepted and become her here.”



Texas Isaiah/PARENTS

“When you have the kind of rhetoric that is being espoused in Florida and adopted into law, that's not an option if my child isn't safe there," Union added.

"We have family and friends who don't have the privilege of moving. So, we are going to be fighting till we are out of breath to protect all kids who are oppressed," she continued. "That is our responsibility as people with large platforms and as people who folks trust, and they trust us because we say the hard thing.”

Texas Isaiah/PARENTS

Elsewhere in the conversation, the couple also talked about the lessons they strive to teach 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James.

“Compassion for herself," Union emphasized. "So often, we’re drilled to be compassionate to everybody else, but we leave ourselves out of that compassion umbrella and let ourselves get drenched and drowned in self-loathing and self-judgment. And when you breed compassion in your home, [kids] can't help but live it and expect it.”

Texas Isaiah/PARENTS

"This is my first time raising a little girl from this age. Zaya came to us at 8 years old and we started the process from raising Zion to Zaya. That was a different thing," Wade added.

"I don't know what Kaav's going to choose for herself or her sexuality or gender. But if she does choose a man, I want her to look at that man she chooses and say you have to measure up to my daddy. So, the bar will be set high."



Parents’ digital issue is available now here.

