Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Daughter Kaavia's 5th Birthday with Princess-Themed Party

The couple welcomed daughter Kaavia via surrogate in 2018

Gabrielle Union/Instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with daughter Kaavia on her 5th birthday

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union put together a magical day in celebration of daughter Kaavia James.

The family celebrated the little one's 5th birthday over the weekend with a princess-themed celebration that saw not one, not two, but three outfit changes from the birthday girl, each time changing into a dress that matched a different Disney princess who was at the event.

Performers dressed as Belle, Tiana and Ariel came together to sing "Happy Birthday" and some other tunes as Kaavia and her friends danced among them.

Sharing photos from the day on his Instagram Tuesday, the retired NBA star, 41, wrote, "BIG 5!!!! Happy Birthday to our PRINCESS @kaaviajames 🎂🎈🎉 Your village loves them some you!"



The Bring It On actress, 51, shared her own look at the celebration as she reflected on their little girl growing up.

"November 7, 2018 our dream became a reality and our princess @kaaviajames was born. I cannot believe she’s already 5?!?! She is pure light and love and brings so much joy to everyone she encounters," she wrote.

"She loves to sing, dance, play Barbie’s and reaaaalllllly loves hanging with her best friends!! Sometimes she’s like a roast comedian and sometimes we find her praying quietly (Kaav LOVES the Lord 🙏🏾) She is truly 1 of 1 and the best thing that’s ever happened to me."

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kaavia James Union Wade-Shady Baby-Auntie Baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Union concluded.

Union and Wade welcomed daughter Kaavia in November 2018. The actress is also stepmom to Wade’s children, Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, shared with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, and Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer.

The actress said in an Instagram video posted earlier in October that she "became a mom at the right time" and shared that she had been able to “heal” from past traumas and not pass them on to daughter Kaavia.

“People always ask, ‘Is it worth it? Having kids later in life? There’s a lot that goes into that answer,” Union said in the video as she stood in a dressing room applying cream. “But in a nutshell: hell yeah, it's been worth it.”

“It's changed my life in so many wondrous ways that it does make me wish I had done it earlier, just so I have even more time with Kaav. I even have more time as a mom,” Union continued.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union with Kaavia and Zaya

In his speech accepting the Hall of Fame honor in August, Wade thanked his family "for being there for me and for loving me in the most perfect way possible."

"I appreciate you guys and I love y'all," he said of his loved ones in attendance before specifically recognizing his wife, adding, "And my wife Gab, would you please stand. Thank you for making our house a home."

"Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I'm not around. Thank you for learning every ref's name in the NBA and for screaming at them so I didn't have to — saved a lot of fine money," the athlete joked.

"I know I'm traveling for work this year during our anniversary, so I want to say, thank you for being on this journey for me — with me, these past 15 years. Thank you for learning to love my imperfections, just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you."

Read the original article on People.