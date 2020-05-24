Dwyane Wade and daughter Zaya show off dyed 'dos: 'Red hair don't care'

Dwyane Wade revealed a bright new hair color on his social media pages. (Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade is rocking a new hair color just in time for summer: bright red.

The former NBA star shared a picture of his new look on Saturday along with the caption, “When they think they know you — switch it up!” He added the hashtag “#RedHairDontCare.”

This is the one of many bold hair color choices that Wade has shown off in recent days. On Thursday, he posted a picture of himself with his 12-year-old Zaya, showing them both with hair dyed matching pink.

Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, shared some Instagram stories which showed both Wade and Zaya’s hair in much fuller effect.

The hair color can also be seen on Wade’s TikTok, where he teamed up with Zaya for a Technicolor lip sync video. He also joined in on the popular #WipeItDown challenge.

Wade has spoken often this year about Zaya’s publicly coming out as transgender. “Me and my wife, my wife Gabrielle Union, we are ... proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community — and we're proud allies as well," he said on Ellen in February. "We take our roles and responsibility as parents very seriously.” Wade added, “My job as a father is to facilitate their [his children’s] lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

In early March Wade attended the Truth Awards with Zaya, whom he hailed as “one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”

In an Entertainment Tonight interview earlier this year Wade spoke about their family’s decision to discuss Zaya’s gender identity publicly. “We're not the only family that's had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their child,” he said.

“We understand the position we've been put in, especially in our community, and even though it's not always a popular thing to speak out on issues that people are uncomfortable with or not as educated on, but this is the platform that God gave me and my family," he added. “So, we use it.”

Wade is a father of four: Zaire and Zaya from his first marriage, Xavier with an ex, and Kaavia with his wife Union. Union and Wade are also raising their nephew, Dahveon.

