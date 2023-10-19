Dwyane Wade Danced with Daughter Kaavia Before Hall of Fame Induction in Sweet Moment: 'My Favorite Coach!'

Wade shared a sweet moment with his youngest ahead of receiving one of the biggest accolades celebrating his NBA career

Dwyane Wade/Instagram Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia

Dwyane Wade knows who to enlist for a good warm-up.

The retired NBA star, 41, looked back at his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame over the summer in an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a special moment between himself and daughter Kaavia James, 4.

Ahead of the big moment, Wade got in a quick dance with his daughter, getting hyped up as they watched themselves in a mirror.

"Right before I hit the stage for my hall of fame speech, I warmed up with my favorite coach!" he captioned the Instagram Reel.

Wade shares Kaavia with wife Gabrielle Union and is also dad to Zaya, 16, and Zaire, 21, with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, and Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer.

During the family outing for the Hall of Fame ceremony in August, Zaya took time to honor her dad's big achievement.

"My dad is a Hall of Famer 🖤 I’ve never been more proud in my life to know someone as kind, loving, and accepting as he is," she wrote.

"He is one of my best friends. I love you dad 🫶🏾."

Mike Lawrie/Getty Dwyane Wade and family at Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

In his speech accepting the honor, Wade thanked his family "for being there for me and for loving me in the most perfect way possible."

"I appreciate you guys and I love y'all," he said of his loved ones in attendance before specifically recognizing his wife, adding, "And my wife Gab, would you please stand. Thank you for making our house a home."

"Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I'm not around. Thank you for learning every ref's name in the NBA and for screaming at them so I didn't have to — saved a lot of fine money," the athlete joked.

"I know I'm traveling for work this year during our anniversary, so I want to say, thank you for being on this journey for me — with me, these past 15 years. Thank you for learning to love my imperfections, just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you."

