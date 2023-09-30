Dwyane Wade Celebrates His First Hole-in-One on Calif. Golf Course: 'I’m Locked in for Life!'

"I might as well get golf tattooed on my body," the former NBA player joked

Dwyane Wade is buzzing after a recent game of golf.

The former NBA player, 41, celebrated his first hole-in-one at the Pebble Beach golf course in California in a video posted on Instagram Friday.

“From the NBA hall of fame to the Pebble Beach Hall of Fame 🏌🏾‍♂️ I might as well get golf tattooed on my body, I’m locked in for life! HOLE-IN-ONE!” Wade wrote in his caption.

In the clip, the athlete first practiced his swing a few times under a foggy gray sky as he was coached by a friend who stood to his side.

Wade then took his position and made his big swing, hitting the golf ball far off into the distance.

After a few seconds, the ball finally went in, and Wade immediately dropped his golf club and ran up and down the hills of the golf course in excitement as his pals cheered him on.

“Yeah! My first hole-in-one baby!” Wade shouted at the camera. “At Pebble Beach! I’ve been waiting on this hole for three years! That’s what I’m talking about!”

In the comments section, Wade was met with congratulations from his famous friends.

“👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Lebron James wrote in response, as former basketball player Matt Barnes added, “Congrats bro. I thought you was about to hit a summersault lol."

“🔥🔥🔥3 Years!!! Congratulations D!!” Usher also commented. “I’'m still waitin bruh, haven't had one ...YET!”

