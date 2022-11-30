Dwyane Wade Calls Ex-Wife's Objection to Legally Change Daughter Zaya's Name 'Nonsensical'

Georgia Slater
·4 min read

Dwyane Wade is defending his initial petition to legally change daughter Zaya's name and gender, firing back in a new court filing at his ex-wife's "nonsensical" objection to the legal move.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the retired NBA star, 40, filed a new petition in court Monday stating that ex-wife Siovaughn Funches-Wade's objection to an initial petition Wade filed in August to legally change Zaya's name was "libelous" and "nonsensical."

Earlier this month, Funches-Wade alleged that Wade is "positioned to profit" from the name change and expressed concerns that he "may be pressuring" Zaya for financial gain.

"It is unclear if Siohvaughn's goal is to relitigate her divorce and custody dispute with Dwyane, or to resume her campaign of personal attacks against Dwyane, but it is clear that her objections have little, if anything, to do with Zaya's best interest," read the new documents.

Wade claimed that this petition to change Zaya's name will "allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life - from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver's license and filling out college applications."

Wade also argued that the "petition is about allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy" and is in the 15-year-old's "best interest."

"While it certainly would have been preferable for Zaya's mother to be supportive of this important part of Zaya's journey, Zaya should not be forced to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to acknowledge and accept her truth," read the documents.

The petition is set to be discussed in a December court hearing.

Zaya Wade for Tiffany &amp; Co
Zaya Wade for Tiffany & Co

Zaya Wade/Instagram

The former athlete first spoke about his and Funches-Wade's daughter coming out as transgender on a 2020 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At the time, Wade noted that his child had decided to go by the name of Zaya, and be referred to by she/her pronouns.

He publicly responded to Funches-Wade's objection earlier this month on Instagram, where he began a message, writing, "Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame."

"While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn's attempt to fight Zaya's identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I'm very disappointed that she continuously find[s] ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children," he said.

The father of four noted of Funches-Wade, "So Instead of actually trying to co-parent over the years, she's left her home to see more lawyers and has taken the time to talk to more lawyers since I filed for divorce, than she's left her home to actually see or have truly spoken and LISTENED to Zaya over all these years."

Wade claimed that his ex-wife had "the opportunity to reach out to Zaya's teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child's needs for her LIFE," but said, "She won't do it! She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent teacher conference etc and Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her."

The athlete also explained that he has not yet seen Funches-Wade "make any sacrifice or effort to participate in her children's lives in over a decade."

"Zaya is not that same 3 year child anymore and she's screaming that to the world but most importantly to her Mother!" Wade said. "No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them."

"This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life," he added. "All the while my wife [Gabrielle Union] and our village has been her rock in helping her pick up the pieces after heartbreak after heartbreak."

Wade concluded, "Siohvaughn has decided to pretty much be an absent parent to Zaya ALL ON HER OWN. ... I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate. My lawyer will be in contact and best of luck to the 14th lawyer as they try to unravel this book of lies that's been sold to them."

Funches-Wade and Wade were married from 2002 to 2010, and share 20-year-old son Zaire Wade, along with Zaya. Wade is also dad to 9-year-old son Xavier Zechariah, whom he shares with ex Aja Metoyer, and 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James, whom he shares with wife Union, 50. He has also served as the legal guardian of his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

