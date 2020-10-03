Even Dwyane Wade thinks Anthony Davis pairs better with LeBron James than any other teammate

It was a very good time for stock in Anthony Davis on Friday, as the Los Angeles Lakers worked over the Miami Heat for a second straight game of the NBA Finals.

Two days after dropping 34 points on the Heat in a Game 1 win, Anthony Davis had 30 points on a near-perfect 14-of-15 shooting at one point in Game 2. It was another chapter of Davis’ historic run in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Davis was dominant, it again raised the question of where Davis ranks on the pantheon of James’ past teammates, which includes Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins posited that Davis is a better complement to James than all of them.

Wade, while urging the Heat to show some life, soon agreed.

I agree Big Perk https://t.co/59qWoMz7y9 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 3, 2020

It’s worth noting that the conversation wasn’t about the topic of “best player,” but rather who forms the best combination with James’ considerable skill set. For all the success James and Wade had together in Miami, they were both guys that preferred to have the ball in their hands, which doesn’t seem as large of an issue with Davis.

Wade has sung Davis’ praises before, calling the big man a future NBA MVP.

@AntDavis23 just shut us all up. Wow! That was Big. He is playing like the future MVP of this league — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 21, 2020

Entering Friday, Davis had averaged 29.1 points per game on 56.7 percent field goal shooting with 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

