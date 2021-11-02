DWTS : WWE Star Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Goes Home in Queen Night Elimination

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Another one bites the dust.

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and pro Witney Carson were eliminated from season 30 of Dancing with the Stars on Monday after an evening celebrating the music of legendary rock band Queen.

Surprisingly, JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson also landed in the bottom two following their strong performances, but were saved from going home by the judges.

Each of the nine couples rocked the ballroom with two routines choreographed to the group's iconic hits. The WWE star scored 32 out of 40 for his foxtrot to "Radio Ga Ga," which was critiqued for being too tense.

"The dance has got to be a little bit more natural," Len Goodman said, while Bruno Tonioli joked, "I blame the muscles, darling! You were a bit tight at the beginning — very muscular!"

Meanwhile, Siwa and Johnson delivered a disco-inspired tango to "Body Language," which earned 39 out of 40.

"JoJo, that was a tempting, tantalizing tango!" Derek Hough gushed. "Yo, that was so, like, avant-garde, experimental. I absolutely loved it!"

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten kicked off the night with a score of 33 out of 40 for their lively jive to "Don't Stop Me Now."

However, Goodman gave a harsh critique of the performance, saying, "You've got to open up more. It was too neat and precise. It was lacking in rhythm I wanted to see more rhythm. I wanted to see you coming out and showing me something special, and I didn't really see that."

The Talk co-host also earned an extra bonus point in the Viennese waltz relay round, bringing her final total for the night to 34.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and pro Val Chmerkovskiy were praised by the judges for their quickstep to "Fat Bottomed Girls." The beauty influencer earned her first 10s of the season for 38 out of 40.

"You are just so genuine when you perform. It's just so infectious to watch," said Hough. "There was so much footwork in there. You didn't miss a step! I was watching with laser focus, and you hit every single step. That was a very challenging routine, but you were on point!"

Giannulli also earned four bonus points in the foxtrot relay round, bringing her to the top of the night's leaderboard with a final total of 42.

Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach scored 32 out of 40 for their paso doble to "Another One Bites the Dust" following mixed reviews from the judges.

"One thing is for sure, this basketball legend is now an accomplished dancer," Bruno Tonioli said. "This was a very tricky paso doble because it had a rock feel, which you did very, very well. You incorporated your own individual style very well without going too far."

The NBA athlete later earned two bonus points in the jive relay round, bringing his final total for the night to 34.

Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater continued their upward momentum from last week with a score of 38 out of 40 for their Viennese waltz to "Somebody to Love."

"When you started this show, there wasn't a lot of dancing happening," said Carrie Ann Inaba. "And what I see now is full-on beautiful lines! You are hitting every line beautifully. You are interpreting the music. Well done!"

Despite being sick with a non-COVID illness, Suni Lee scored 33 out of 40 after taking the dance floor with pro Sasha Farber to perform the paso doble to "We Will Rock You."

"You did have a little slip tonight, but I am so proud of you for getting out there and dancing," said Inaba. "I know you're not feeling well tonight. You did an amazing job."

The Olympic gymnast returned to dance again in the Viennese waltz relay round. She earned an extra bonus point, bringing her final total for the night to 34.

Later, Cody Rigsby paid tribute to his late friend Oscar, who died of addiction in 2020. He and pro Cheryl Burke danced the foxtrot to "You're My Best Friend" for a score of 34 out of 40.

"I think that was your best dance because there was an approachable and soft energy about you that was just so refreshing to see from you, Cody," said Hough.

The Peloton instructor also earned two bonus points in the jive relay round, bringing his final total for the night to 36.

Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev came out swinging and were rewarded with a score of 36 out of 40 for their foxtrot to "Killer Queen."

"It had sophistication, it had elegance, it had style," Goodman said. "I thought it was an all-around polished performance."

The Office actress also earned two bonus point in the Viennese waltz relay round, bringing her final total for the night to 38.

Next week, the eight remaining celebrities will dance to the music of pop icon Janet Jackson before another double elimination.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.