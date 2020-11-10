'DWTS': Johnny Weir nails Amy Winehouse tribute, AJ McLean can't find anybody to love his Queen waltz

The dancing and the outfits were legendary for Icons Night on "Dancing With the Stars" Monday – not to mention the return, in ballroom tributes, of late-great stars Freddie Mercury, Amy Winehouse and even rapper Tupac Shakur.

The show, now down to seven power-contestants, showed some flab as judges and host Tyra Banks verbally tap danced to fill two hours, even snuffing the fun out of lively dance-offs.

But the drama kicked into overdrive for the furious finale, after beloved Backstreet Boy AJ McLean stumbled during his Queen tribute dance. He ultimately was voted off the show. The shock and dance floor horror were palpable, even in a COVID-19 empty ballroom.

Here's what the heck happened.

Last week's 'DWTS' drama: Jeannie Mai details her health emergency on 'DWTS,' this celeb is sent packing

Justina Machado doesn't express herself enough in her Madonna rumba

The "One Day at a Time" dance phenom had the Material girl outfit and the Madonna hair for her rumba to Madonna's "Crazy for You" with pro Sasha Farber. But she slid a little too gracefully (perhaps boringly) across the dance floor to make the judges happy. They wanted a little more Madonna flare in the tribute.

Judge Bruno Tonioli called it "beautiful" but said it showed "the gentle side of Madonna. Nothing shocking." He urged Machado to "push it a bit further" for the semifinals. The judges gave straight 8 scores. (Total score 26/30 after Machado won bonus points for a dance-off win.)

Nelly brings Tupac and flips to the 'DWTS' floor

Those who never thought Tupac Shakur – likely including the late rapper himself – would end up on "Dancing With the Stars," never foresaw rapper Nelly excelling on the reality ballroom dance show. Nelly danced a joyful jazz Tupac tribute with pro Daniella Karagach to "California Love." There were flips, great moves, a constant smile, but some noticeable miscues. "That's how you do it," Banks exclaimed as the dance ended. Judge Derek Hough praised the unusual "journey" that Nelly is taking. "There were a few missed steps, but it was really good fun."

The judges were on board, giving straight 8s. Nelly later valiantly tried to earn bonus points by ripping off his shirt during the salsa dance-off against Skai Jackson. He didn't win the points, but he definitely won some hearts (and perhaps viewer votes) with his serious beefcake. (Total score: 24/30)

Kaitlyn Bristowe unleashes her toxic, saucy Britney Spears

"The Bachelorette" star Bristowe vowed to show a different side in her Argentine tango to "Toxic" with pro Artem Chigvintsev, a tribute to Spears. In her revealing sheer dress, suitable for TV audiences due to a series of strategically placed sparkles, she moved passionately and perfectly across the dance floor.

"Hit me Kaitlyn one more time," bellowed Tonioli. "Some of the images were like a precious painting you could only see in a museum. A star performance." Bristowe scored perfect 10s from all judges. (Total score: 30/30)

The judges wig out over Johnny Weir's Amy Winehouse quickstep

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said that in 29 seasons of "Dancing With the Stars" she had never seen anything like Olympic figure skater Weir's tribute to the doomed singer – right down the signature mascara and hair. His quickstep to Winehouse's "Valerie" with pro Britt Stewart was passionate, precise even breathtaking – and never shook his perfectly placed Winehouse beehive wig.

"Amy would loved that," said Tonioli, who called it "unique and groundbreaking" and praised the perfect dancing. All judges raved with straight 10s. (Total score 30/30)

Skai Jackson gives a nasty paso doble tribute to Janet Jackson

Disney star Jackson was all grown up giving a passionate pre-dance video talk about speak out against racism, then hitting the dance floor and nailing her paso doble to "If" by her hero, Janet Jackson, with pro Alan Bersten. During the routine, Bersten spun the horizontal Jackson around the floor like a hypnotizing top, and the actress had the control to stop the head-spinning maneuver on a dime.

A proud Inaba had her mouth open in shock at the end, thanking Jackson for her words and for "giving us this fierce paso doble." She gave a 9, matched by the other judges. (Total score: 29/30 after Jackson beat out rapper Nelly in a dance-off for two bonus points.)

