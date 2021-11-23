DWTS Season 30 Winner Iman Shumpert Dedicates Victory to His Mom: 'This Is Definitely for Her'

Iman Shumpert Daniella Karagach DWTS

Iman Shumpert is making his family and loved ones proud with his Dancing with the Stars victory!

After winning the Mirrorball Trophy for season 30, the NBA star, 31, dedicated his big win to his mother L'Tanya Shumpert.

"My mother has been coming to support every week, her and my father. They weren't able to be here tonight due to being exposed to the COVID virus," Shumpert told PEOPLE.

"When they said our name, I couldn't think about nothing but what they were doing right now, how they were feeling about it [and] being able to watch it," the father of two shared.

Shumpert is looking forward to the day his parents will be able to celebrate his DWTS championship status with him.

"I just can't wait for my mom to actually get our hands on this trophy because this is a show that means a lot to her," he told PEOPLE. "It really makes her smile to see people be more than an athlete, more than an entertainer. More than whatever their respective field is. She loves when people grow and people have progress."

Shumpert added, "So this mirrorball is definitely for her."

OMGGGGGG JAJSNSMAKAMNANAMSMS SNSNANSNSNSNSNSNSNANSNAN 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 omgggggg!!!!! YESSSSSSSSSSSS! — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) November 23, 2021

The athlete's wife, singer Teyana Taylor celebrated his DWTS win on Twitter, excitedly writing: "YESSS!"

And on Instagram, Taylor shared, "THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach I am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that shit every week & most importantly foot working that mutha fucking mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD! Congrats guys!!! thank you @dancingabc & all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDDDD every single week!!! You are appreciated."

On Monday night, Shumpert and pro partner Daniella Karagach Pashkova beat out fellow finalists Amanda Kloots, Cody Rigsby and JoJo Siwa.

Shumpert made history as the first NBA player to ever reach the finale or win the show. In addition, the 6' 5" star and Daniella, who is 5' 7", had the biggest height difference of all the contestants this season.

The pair performed a cha cha and foxtrot fusion dance to "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire, which earned a perfect 40 out of 40. For their final dance, they wowed with a freestyle to a medley of "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott featuring Ciara and Fat Man Scoop and "Bounce" by DJ Client — for yet another perfect score.

At the end of the night, host Tyra Banks announced that Kloots landed in fourth place and Rigsby was in third, leaving Siwa and Shumpert as the two final contestants. A surprised Banks then revealed that Shumpert and Karagach were the champions of season 30.