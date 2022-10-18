DWTS Recap: A Tear-Soaked Night Sees the Judges Give the Season's First 10s and 1 Star Bow Out

Dana Rose Falcone
·13 min read

The stars honored their most memorable years on Monday's Dancing with the Stars in a night filled with emotional dances to mark the halfway point in the season.

The 12 remaining celebrities paid tribute to a year that changed their lives and truly opened up about the moments that shaped them. The evening saw some of the season's first 10s given out and, of course, tears being shed as all of the stars looked back on their past.

RELATED: DWTS Recap: Marge and Homer Simpson, Gamora and Star-Lord Dazzle on the Dance Floor for Disney+ Night

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

After being in the bottom two last week, the actor wanted to ensure he and Emma stayed out of contention for elimination this week. He reflected on 2009, the year he realized his dream of acting.

"I had booked Days of Our Lives, a three-year contract. I was so excited I got a job," Trevor said in his intro package. "I'm a working actor but I would get in front of the camera, and I would just panic. There's similarities with this dancing stuff. So, they fired me."

Trevor almost gave up and moved back home to build a house with his dad, but then he got a call from his manager saying he'd booked a job on The CW's 90210.

"I can't imagine doing anything else for a living than what I do," Trevor said. "Acting is what I love more than anything."

Trevor and Emma performed a Jazz routine to Coldplay's "Viva La Vida."

Judge Len Goodman called it Trevor's "best dance" and Bruno Tonioli said, "I'm getting a Brad Pitt vibe."

While talking to co-host Alfonso Ribeiro afterward, Trevor called DWTS "the most difficult thing I've ever done in my life."

Score: 32/40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

The drag entertainer recounted the year she broke her leg while performing, 2013.

"The doctors came and they told me I wouldn't be dancing for a very long time, if ever," Shangela told Gleb in her intro package. Shangela said that made her feel like "the world was being able taken away from under me."

But after three weeks in the hospital and support from her mom, Shangela started touring again four months later.

Shangela admitted that having a titanium rod in her leg made competing on DWTS tough at times. "I just want my technique to match my desire to entertain people," Shangela said.

Shangela and Gleb performed a Foxtrot to Katy Perry's "Roar," Shangela's recovery song. "Whenever I hear this song, I'm reminded how strong I am," Shangela said.

Shangela cried into her mom's arms after completing the powerful routine.

"It was a lovely Foxtrot," Len said. "It moved beautifully across the floor. I loved the mix, your frame I thought was good."

Shangela told Alfonso how much it meant for her mom to be there in the ballroom after having two surgeries to remove cancer in her gallbladder. "She wasn't able to travel or she would've been here day one," Shangela explained. "But she is here tonight and it is so wonderful and special."

Score: 32/44

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

The county singer, whose score jumped five points last week, chose the year she became a parent: 2014.

"As soon as I had her and they put her in my arms, I knew I was born to be a mother," Jessie said in her intro package of meeting her daughter Vivian.

Jessie tangoed with Alan to her own song, "Blue Jeans," her kids' favorite song of hers, and even started by singing the first few lines. Jessie's three kids and husband Eric watched from the ballroom.

While Len said "the first half was a bit shaky," Carrie Ann Inaba called Jessie "such a strong dancer."

"I just think if you can see it, you can believe it, you can achieve it, you can do it," Jessie told Alfonso. "That's what my mama told me."

Score: 29/40

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

In her intro package, the Bachelorette detailed her experience as an ICU curse during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"It does have a heavy place in my heart," Gabby said. "It was terrifying. I saw a lot of death, a lot of isolation, especially since families couldn't be there with them, but none of our patients died alone."

The reality star said the pandemic "taught me a lot of patience and a lot of resilience."

Gabby and Val paid tribute to healthcare workers with a Foxtrot to "If the World Should Ever Stop" by JP Cooper.

"I just really want to thank you from my heart," Carrie Ann told Gabby.

Len said the dance had an "effortless ease" and Derek Hough called it "graceful" and "gorgeous."

Score: 36/40

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

With his score taking a dip last week, Joseph really wanted to get a 9 from the judges this week.

The fitness model found 2022 to be his most memorable year yet. "This is the year I decided I should listen to myself and stop listening to the outside noise," Joseph said in his intro package.

Joseph admitted he often received comparisons to his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger when it came to guidance on his acting career. "One thing is people constantly telling me only do action films so you can be just like your dad," Joseph said.

That led to lots of confusion for Joseph. "I've always been so confused of who I was and who I am," he admitted. "The big struggle has been trying to separate myself from the expectations from me becoming my father."

Joseph and Daniella hit the ballroom with a Rumba to Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

Carrie Ann deemed it "one of the best Rumba's by a male I have ever seen on this show" and Len named it Joseph's "best dance this season."

"I'm just extremely grateful for where I'm at so far," Joseph told Alfonso.

Score: 34/40

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

The CODA star said he didn't mind that the judges have been hard on him. "I like that the judges don't take it easy on me," Daniel said in his intro package.

The actor named 2019 — the year he started filming CODA — as his most memorable year.

"I didn't find an acting role for three years. It was so depressing," Daniel said. "It was the hardest time of my life."

Then when he found out about getting the part in CODA, "I was screaming I was so happy I got the role," Daniel said, adding, "it's hard to explain a dream really come true."

Daniel and Britt wowed with a contemporary dance to Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now," which played in CODA.

"This is the type of dance that transcends this competition," Derek said. "I was so moved by that performance." Carrie Ann said she loved "the combining of ASL and dance."

Daniel admitted to Alfonso that he initially felt "so nervous and worried" to do the lift in the routine, but he powered through with Britt's support. "I feel smooth," Daniel said. "I got it! I did it!"

It paid off, because Daniel received his first 9s of the season.

Score: 34/40

RELATED: DWTS's Cheryl Burke Returns to Wedding Venue to 'Reflect' amid Divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

The American Idol alum went back to 2017, the year she met her husband Dana Isaiah — through their moms!

"I was just very emotionally scarred from things that had happened the previous year and because my other relationships had been so public, and I really wanted to be careful," Jordin said in her intro package.

But when Jordin met Dana, they had an instant connection. "I just knew that second day, I was like, this is the man I'm gonna marry," she said. "He really pushes me to be better."

Jordin and Brandon performed a Salsa to "Let's Get Married" by Jagged Edge featuring Run — one of her and her husband's favorite songs.

"Talk about spicy!" Bruno raved. Derek found the routine to be "under rehearsed."

"There wasn't enough salsa in this dance for me, personally," he said.

Score: 33/40

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

Like Joseph, the TikTok star chose this year as her most memorable, thanks to her learning to manage her anxiety.

"These past few years of my life have been a little crazy," Charli told Mark in her intro package. "I would worry every second of every day about what everyone thought about me."

Charli admitted she "got to my breaking point with social media."

"I had all these eyes on me," she continued. "I was sleeping like 30 minutes a night."

Now, thanks to therapy, Charli feels like she can live with anxiety. "This is kind of the first time it doesn't control me," Charli said.

Charli and Mark did a contemporary dance to Lewis Capaldi's "When the Party's Over" in which the professional dancer portrayed anxiety.

"So many kids look up to you, want to be you," Carrie Ann told Charli. "For you telling the truth about the cost of your fame is so powerful. I'm so proud of you."

Derek said Charli "performed this so raw and so authentically." "This show's about moments — that was a moment," he continued.

Bruno concurred, "It was heart wrenchingly powerful."

The tearjerker earned the season's first 10 (three of them!).

Score: 39/40

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

The Jersey Shore star picked 2009, the year the MTV show premiered and changed his life.

"I filled out an application and they saw that I was family oriented, I was a mama's boy," Vinny told Koko in his intro packaged. "That was it. And I remember we didn't know what the show was going to be. I was delivering pizza while Jersey Shore was airing like the first three episodes."

After the show caught on, "we became like The Beatles," Vinny said.

Vinny recalled receiving $500 for his first club appearance. But "the biggest this is that I was able to buy my family a house," Vinny added

Vinny and Koko fist pumped during a Jazz ensemble to Avicii's "Levels," which he called "the best song that ever hit the nightclubs."

"I just love watching you, man!" Derek raved afterwards.

Carrie Ann advised that next week, Vinny and Koko should go "more than step touches."

"You are the reason why so many people love our show because they see themselves in people like you," she added.

Score: 32/40

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

In her intro package, the mom of two threw it back to 1997, the year she moved to New York City from Louisiana to pursue modeling.

"I didn't want to wake up in 40 years, still in Louisiana and never have tired," Heidi told Artem. "It was terrifying but to make it in the modeling world, I had to be fierce."

The reality star also met her husband Marc in 1997 and chose to dance a Rumba on Monday to a song that reminded her of him: Lauryn Hill's "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You (I Love You Baby)."

"You have improved so much, it's insane," Derek told Heidi, adding that he needs "a little bit more of emotion" from her to give her a 10.

Bruno said "the effort was there" and described Heidi's leg placement as "spot on."

"It was absolutely beautiful," Len agreed.

While speaking to Alfonso, Heidi called her husband Marc her and Charli's "biggest cheerleader."

Score: 36/40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

The actor and singer picked 2003 as his most memorable year because he became a dad that year thanks to the arrival of his daughter Mailie.

"When I saw her come into the world it was like, oh this person needs to be taken care of and you better step up and be a good man," Wayne told Witney in his intro package.

The Masked Singer winner chose to do their Foxtrot to his song "Beautiful" from the Cinderella 2 soundtrack because it reminded him of his daughter. "Everything that is said in that song, that's what I think about her," Wayne said.

Wayne gave Mailie a hug after wrapping the routine.

"That was a beautiful tribute," Carrie Ann said.

Wayne gushed to Alfonso about his daughter. "I look at her and I know she loves me," the comedian said. "And the only thing I hope every day is that I make her proud. So I think she's proud. I would like to say she is because that's my number one job is her."

She should be proud because Wayne earned his first 10, from Bruno.

Score: 37/40

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

The actress looked back on receiving her MS diagnosis in 2018. "It was the beginning over recovery as a person," Blair told Farber in her intro package.

But now, Selma revealed, her chronic illness would keep her from moving forward in the competition.

"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," the Cruel Intentions star continued. "I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

She still wanted to perform "one last gentle dance" with Farber, so they waltzed to "What the World Needs Now."

"You really have inspired millions of people," Bruno told Selma. "Your star has never shown brighter."

Len said, "If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains."

RELATED: Selma Blair Drops Out of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 Due to MS Concerns: 'I Can't Go On'

Selma admitted she didn't want to leave the show.

"I don't think people understand what this show means to us here, especially this season," the mom of 11-year-old son Arthur said to Alfonso. "Everyone had such incredible reasons for being here, so wholesome and good. To see the audience react to each and every one of us and our efforts, it's so heartening."

Although the result wouldn't count towards the competition, the judges gave her one last set of scores. Selma and Sasha earned 10s across the board for the season's first perfect score.

Selma planned to head home and show her son, who joined her in the ballroom on Monday, an important lesson. "Sometimes there's going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile," she said.

Because Selma bowed out of the competition, no other pair headed home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • B.C. Lions defensive lineman Richardson out for season with Achilles injury

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions defensive lineman Steven "Stove" Richardson is out for the rest of the CFL season. The club announced Thursday the 26-year-old American has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that has prevented him from suiting up for the Lions all season. B.C. signed the five-foot-11, 304-pound University of Minnesota product as a free agent in February but Lions head coach and general manager Rick Campbell said in April that Richardson wou

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Paul Cotter scores, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 1-0

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored and Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots in the Vegas Golden Knights' 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 Thursday night. The victory marked the fourth time in Vegas’ first six seasons in the NHL it opened 2-0-0, while Chicago (0-2-0) has now lost its first two games in four straight seasons. Thompson, making just his 22nd NHL appearance, got his second career shutout. It was his third time facing the Blackhawks and he improved to 2-0-1 against them. “It wa

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost