DWTS Pro Witney Carson Says She Is 'Super Proud' of Her 'New Momma Body'

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Witney Carson is opening up about accepting her post-pregnancy body a month after she and husband Carson McAllister welcomed their son Kevin Leo McAllister in January.

The Dancing with the Stars professional posted on her Instagram Stories that she'd found stretch marks on her body and "almost freaked out."

"Until I remembered this body carried my baby & I should be proud of them!!!" the new mom added.

She posted a few messages from followers who encouraged her and thanked her for opening up about learning to accept her body.

"OMG...totally LOVE this and so have been there..." one follower wrote in a message that Carson shared to her Instagram Story. "Love you and you are beyond beautiful no matter how many marks you have or get."

Witney Carson/instagram

Witney Carson/instagram

RELATED: DWTS Pros (and New Moms!) Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Introduce Their Babies: 'Cutest Thing'

The 27-year-old posted a message from another follower that read, "hey girl! just a reminder you are beautiful with or without stretch marks! we all have stretch marks :)"

Carson responded to the comment, saying that she had stretch marks before her pregnancy and will always be "super proud of them."

"Yes! I had stretch marks before pregnancy as well. Never was something I was embarrassed about," she said. "I guess when I found them the other day in a new spot I was emotional & in the process of accepting my new momma body."

She continued, "Again, I'm super proud of them & think they are a beautiful symbol pregnant or not."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Carson announced her son's birth on Instagram, noting that their baby boy was "named after his grandpa who sent him down to us."

Story continues

The newborn, who will seemingly go by his middle name, weighed in at 7 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 21 inches long, according to the post.

"My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift," Carson wrote alongside a precious photo of their son. "My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo 🦁"

This isn't the first time since Leo's arrival that Carson has gotten candid about her post-maternity body.

RELATED: DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals Newborn Son's Name and Shares Sweet Meaning Behind His Moniker

Just about a week after her son was born, she posted a sweet mirror selfie of her holding her newborn against her chest while resting her check on baby Leo's head.

In the heartwarming photo, Carson revealed she was "finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper 😂."

"Healing from a birth is no joke!" the new mom shared on Instagram.

The dance pro added that she is "so proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world."