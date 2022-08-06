'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Introduces Newborn Niece Quincy as Sister Brynley Welcomes First Baby

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg5KG_MPmEU/ lindsarnold Verified Everyone meet Quincy ���� newest addition to the family and I am so lucky to be her auntie �� we love you so much sweet girl! Congrats to mom and dad @brynleyarnold @donmcginnis ������ #newborn #newbornbabygirl #babygirl #auntie #auntielife 3h

Lindsay Arnold is a proud new aunt... again!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, introduced her newborn niece Quincy to her 1 million Instagram followers on Friday, sharing a photo of herself holding the baby, her sister Brynley Arnold McGinnis and brother-in-law Donny McGinnis' first.

"Everyone meet Quincy," Lindsay wrote in the caption. "Newest addition to the family and I am so lucky to be her auntie. We love you so much sweet girl! Congrats to mom and dad."

Brynley, 21, — who appears on the joint YouTube account The Arnold Sisters alongside Lindsay and sisters Jensen, 24, and Rylee, 17 — also shared some adorable photos of the infant.

"Hi my name's Quincy. 7 lbs 3 oz of absolute heaven," the new mom wrote.

Lindsay previously shared the exciting news in a series of Instagram Stories, including the first family photo. "She's here and we never knew this kind of love existed. We are so happy and grateful," Brynley captioned the announcement post.

In late June, Lindsay shared a sweet photo revealing that her So You Think You Can Dance finalist sister, Jensen, had welcomed her baby boy, Brooks Joshua Hill.

"So in love with this perfect boy and so proud of his parents," the dancer wrote, tagging Jensen and husband Topher Hill and adding a red heart emoji. "HE'S HERE."

Jensen's post announcing her son's birth revealed he was born at 10:21 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. The newborn weighed 6 lbs and measured 19 inches at birth.

Jensen and Topher tied the knot in December 2018. The high school sweethearts wed in a romantic ceremony two days after Christmas at Salt Lake City Temple in Utah.

In a recent video on their YouTube channel, Lindsay confirmed that she and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick are trying to conceive their second child after they welcomed daughter Sage Jill in November 2020.

"I am currently trying to get pregnant," she shared during a life update. "So for everyone asking about that, it's happening. It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us."