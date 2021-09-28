DWTS pro Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby judged by rehearsal performance as she battles COVID-19

Dancing With the Stars professional Cheryl Burke is home with COVID-19, but that doesn't mean the Mirror Ball can stop spinning. Since she and partner Cody Rigsby couldn't perform their salsa during tonight's episode, they were judged on their rehearsal performance from last week.

The rehearsal video featured Burke and Rigsby in their workout gear, dancing the salsa. They earned 24 out of a total of 40 points.

"I wish you a really speedy recovery!" said judge Len Goodman to Burke and Rigsby. "That was full of razzle-dazzle, lots of salsa content. It was crafted well and it was danced well. Well done."

"For a rehearsal that was really, really good," added judge Derek Hough.

Burke and Rigsby appeared via Zoom to chat with host Tyra Banks and listen to the judges. Since Rigsby was exposed to Burke, protocol kept him out of the ballroom this week.

"I'm feeling okay, I'm just grateful that I got vaccinated," said Burke. "It could have been way worse."

"I'm feeling good," added Rigsby. "The world can do things and you have to ride the wave and pivot. That's what we did."

Burke is fully vaccinated with the Moderna shot but began experiencing heavy congestion over the weekend. She returned Friday to Los Angeles from New York City, where she has been going weekly to practice with her Peloton instructor-partner.

"I have really bad news," Burke said in a video posted to her IG account. "I am positive, which means I have COVID. And I just feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s---, to be quite honest. I figured I should let you guys know since I've been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here. I just hope I didn't spread it."

She continued, "For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's f---ing real, dude. So I have to quarantine for 10 days, and I've been ordered to stay home... I can't believe this happened."

During last week's premiere, Burke and Rigsby earned a score of 24 out of 40 for their interpretation of "Physical" by Dua Lipa.

Check back later for a full recap of tonight's episode of Dancing With the Stars.

