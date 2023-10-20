'DWTS' Fans Are Unleashing Fury After Seeing Week 4 Scores

As Dancing With the Stars season 32 gets ready for another week of dance routines, it's hard not to talk about how memorable Week 4's Disney night was on the show. While many of this season's celebrities caused a stir with their performances, there was one in particular that had fans really talking.

During Ariana Madix's moment to shine this week, she performed a Contemporary dance inspired by the hit animated film Frozen 2. As she and her partner Pasha Pashkov made their way across the ballroom to Idina Menzel's "Into the Unknown," audiences in the studio and at home couldn't help but feel moved by the intensity of their performance. While judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli voiced high praise for the couple's dance, Ariana and Pasha later received two 8's and a 9 from the panel, adding up to a score of 25 out of 30.

Shortly after Ariana and Pasha exited the ballroom for the night, Dancing With the Stars'Instagram account went to work with congratulating them on a successful dance. "Brrrrrilliant!" read the official caption on Instagram on October 17. "Comment ❄️ to cheer on @arianamadix and @pashapashkov after their #Disney100Night Contemporary."





While Ariana and Pasha's dance deemed them worthy to move on to Week 5 of DWTS, some viewers had thoughts about the score the couple received for their routine. Mainly, they voiced in the comments section how they deserved a higher number than the one they received from the judges.

"ROBBED DESERVED AT LEAST ALL 9s," one person exclaimed on Instagram. "She was the best of the night. She deserved all 9s," another agreed. "Underscored!!! Deserved at least one more 9 cmon!" a different follower added.

Despite what the fans thought, Ariana wasn't phased by the feedback. In fact, she later went on her Instagram story to voice her gratitude about all the work it takes to make an outstanding show.

"Thank you so much for your votes and support tonight," she wrote alongside a photo of her and Pasha. "I'm so proud of us and I'm so lucky to be a part of this team and incredible cast of pros and celebs. I'm so grateful for another chance to perform."

If Week 4 proves anything, we can't wait to see what's to come for Ariana and Pasha's dancing journey!

