DWTS Judge Derek Hough Reflects on 'Pure Joy' Len Goodman and His Wish to 'Honor Him' in the Ballroom

Len Goodman was the head judge on Dancing with the Stars from 2005 to 2022 before he died in April at age 78

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images (2) Derek Hough (left) and Len Goodman

Derek Hough is missing his Dancing with the Stars friend and fellow judge, Len Goodman.

In a recent conversation, Hough reflected on the late professional dancer’s legacy, and what he hopes to see when returning to the DWTS floor.

“He was just pure joy. He really was,” Hough, 38, told Extra. “I mean, what he represented and what he did for that show, for television, for all of us.”

Goodman — who served as the longstanding head judge on the celebrity dancing show from 2005 to 2022 — died in April at the age of 78. His cause of death was revealed as bone cancer.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images Len Goodman (left) and Derek Hough on the judging panel

When Dancing with the Stars returns for season 32 this fall (back on ABC after a brief stint on Disney+), Hough hopes to pay tribute to Goodman's legacy.

“He's… just a special guy. We definitely lost somebody really special,” he said, adding, “I want to do something just to honor him and continue to in the future.”

Hough also reflected on knowing of Goodman’s talent long before their paths crossed in the ABC ballroom.

“I lived in London when I was 12 years old. And I remember him MCing a dance competition, so I've known him for so many years and then to be able to work alongside him for over 16 years; just being able to judge alongside him these past couple years, and especially last season, I really remember just savoring every moment with him,” Hough recalled. “And I'm so grateful for that.”

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images Len Goodman on Dancing with the Stars besides Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli

Goodman stepped away from the judging position before his death. In November 2022, he announced his retirement to PEOPLE. “Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging," he said. "I haven't fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it's best to go before I start to do so!"

Who will replace Goodman on the judging panel — if anyone — has yet to be announced. Hough stepped in during the 2020 season, while Goodman was unable to travel due to COVID, and continued on in future seasons to give the show a four-person panel.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere sometime this fall, and will be available to watch on both ABC and Disney+.









