'DWTS' dancer Cheryl Burke suffers scary head injury during rehearsal

On Monday’s Dancing With the Stars, we learned of a scary incident that occurred during the previous day’s rehearsal. While AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke were preparing for their Psycho themed tango performance, Burke fell and audibly smacked her head on the ground.

“I was completely mortified,” recalled McLean. “I was with her every second. She's family now. I got to protect her, just like she does for me.”

McLean knelt on the floor beside the professional dancer, as medics tended to her injured head. Miraculously, after some ice and a good night’s rest, the medical staff cleared her to perform on Monday. After putting on an amazing performance, Burke provided an update on her health.

“I'm actually doing okay,” said Burke. “You know, I go in and out a little bit. I think I hurt my rotator cuff more than my neck but I'm hard-headed, thank God.”

The couple finished with a score of 26 out of 30, and advanced to next week’s show.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

