DWTS couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess welcome their first child together

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have a new reason to celebrate. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the Dancing With the Stars pro have welcomed their first child together, Zane Walker Green.

On Thursday, Green and Burgess shared a photo of their newborn gently holding his dad's finger on Instagram, with Burgess writing, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

Zane, born June 28, is Burgess' first child. Green has four other sons: three with ex-wife Megan Fox and one with his former 90210 costar Vanessa Marcil.

Green, 48, and Burgess, 37, started dating in 2020 and went on to participate together on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, which premiered last September. They were eliminated in the fourth week. The couple announced that they were expecting in February.

Earlier this month, Green told PEOPLE that his kids were "super excited" about a new addition to the family. "They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby," he said. They're counting down the days!" He added that the baby would be "definitely coming into a super warm household and family and he'll be surrounded by a lot of love. It's exciting."

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Burgess also praised Green's parenting and their relationship together. "This is the easiest thing I've ever done, is be with Bri and be in this family with his kids," she said. "We may have only had a few years together, but it feels like so much more than that. It's been pretty easy for us to take on what the universe has given us."

