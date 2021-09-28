DWTS : Cobra Kai Star Martin Kove Is the First Contestant to Be Eliminated on Season 30

Martin Kove is the first to be eliminated from season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

After two weeks of competition, the actor, 75, and pro partner Britt Stewart were sent home on Monday. Also in the bottom two were Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov.

The Cobra Kai star was at the bottom of the leaderboard again for week 2 after he and Stewart earned a score of 15 out of 40 for their cha cha. Last week, the Karate Kid alum received the lowest score with a 13 out of 40 for their paso doble.

The pair's total after week 1 and week 2 was only a 28 out of 80.

Week 2 was chock full of dynamic performances once again.

Bachelor alum Matt James and his partner Lindsay Arnold earned a 22 out of 40 for their samba. Olivia Jade Giannulli and partner Val Chmerkovskiy's Viennese waltz got a 27 out of 40.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her partner Brandon Armstrong scored a 24 out of 40 for their cha cha. WWE star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and partner Witney Carson earned a 26 out of 40 for their tango.

Next, Brian Austin Green and his partner, girlfriend Sharna Burgess' rumba got a 23 out of 40. Chiu and partner Pasha Pashkov received a 24 out of 40 for their salsa. Country star Jimmie Allen danced the rumba to his own song with partner Emma Slater for a 27 out of 40.

Then, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten earned the highest score of the night, a 32 out of 40, for their foxtrot. Following closely behind on the leaderboard were Jojo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson's cha cha which scored a 31 out of 40.

Lastly, NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach's rumba earned a 25 out of 40. Actress Melora Hardin and partner Artem Chigvintsev earned a 27 out of 40. Spice Girls band member Mel C and partner Gleb Savchenko's foxtrot got a 30 out of 40. Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and her partner Sasha Farber received a 28 out of 40 for their cha cha.

Most notably, Peleton star Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke's salsa was judged based on their taped rehearsal at the DWTS practice studio which was filmed "last week before Burke's positive COVID test" was known. Both performers were not present in the ballroom after Burke announced the night before that she tested positive for breakthrough COVID.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Cody Rigsby's not in the ballroom with us tonight," host Tyra Banks said at the top of the show. "However, this does not mean they're out of this competition."

Their salsa earned them a 24 out of 40.

Next week will be the first themed night of season 30 with the stars dancing to music by Britney Spears.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.