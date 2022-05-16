Dwight Yorke signs 2-year deal to coach in Australian league

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke will begin his full-time coaching career in Australia’s A-League after agreeing to a two-year deal to take charge of Macarthur FC.

Yorke, who was the first of the league’s so-called Marquee players when he joined Sydney FC in the inaugural season in 2005, will replace Ante Milicic at the young club in western Sydney.

The 50-year-old Yorke has held advisory roles with Manchester United’s youth academy and will be head coach of the A-League All Stars ahead of the team’s exhibition match against Barcelona on May 25 in Sydney.

“I am extremely excited in what is my first-ever senior full-time head coaching role, to take the reins at Macarthur FC,” Yorke said. “Having played in the inaugural A-League season I have continually followed the competition and am aware of both the footballing and fan demands in Australia.

“I look forward to adding a positive contribution and improve the game at all levels, however, of course my primary focus will be with the Bulls, to deliver them success and a style of football that defined me as a player.”

Yorke won three Premier League titles with Manchester United, as well as the 1999 Champions League and FA Cup. He had also spells with Aston Villa, Blackburn, Birmingham and led Trinidad and Tobago to its first World Cup appearance in 2006.

Yorke led Sydney FC to an A-League title in his one-year spell in 2005-06 before he returned to England to join Sunderland.

“Dwight’s football exposure and achievements speak volumes,” Macarther Bulls chief executive Sam Krslovic said. “As a young club, the appointment of Dwight is synonymous with our evolution.”

After reaching finals in their inaugural season in 2020-21, the Bulls missed out on playoffs this season after finishing seventh in the standings.

___

