Dwight Smith, member of 1995 World Series-winning Braves, dies at 58

Dwight Smith was a teammate away from winning Rookie of the Year. (Stephen Dunn/Allsport)

Dwight Smith, a Rookie of the Year runner-up for the Chicago Cubs and a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves, died on Friday, the Braves announced. He was 58 years old.

Smith played eight seasons in the majors, debuting in 1989 with the Cubs, who drafted him in the third round of the since-discontinued January MLB draft.

The Tallahassee native was an immediate hit, batting .324/.382/.493 as an early lineup presence for the Cubs. Alongside Smith in the outfield was fellow rookie Jerome Walton, who won Rookie of the Year over Smith after the pair helped lead the Cubs to their first division title in five years.

In addition to his bat and glove, Smith contributed his singing voice, singing the national anthem at Wrigley Field.

Smith remained in Chicago for four more years, hitting .300 in his walk year, then signed a one-year deal with the California Angels. His Angels tenure would be short, as the team traded him to the Baltimore Orioles at midseason.

The final two seasons of Smith's career were spent with the Atlanta Braves, who won the 1995 World Series with him as the team's fourth outfielder. That year included a pinch-hit, walk-off grand slam:

Smith's son, Dwight Smith Jr., made his MLB debut 28 years after his father's in 2017 for the Toronto Blue Jays and, like his father, was later traded to the Orioles. Smith is also survived by his wife Cheryl and daughters Taylor and Shannyn.