Dwight Powell: Scouting report and accolades
Dwight Powell|#7
Position:
F-C
Born:
07/20/91
Height:
6-10 / 2.08
Weight:
234 lbs. / 106.1 kg.
Salary:
$11,080,125
SCOUTING REPORT
Energy big man with good athleticism… Very good finisher out of the pick-and-roll… Great alley-oop target… Doesn’t try to do too much… Developing as an outside shooter… Likes to hit threes from the corners… Really attacks the offensive glass… Not as good of a defensive rebounder… Came back strong from Achilles injury… Best utilized as a backup big.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
AmeriCup bronze: 1 (2015)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 234.4 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-9.5
Height with shoes: 6-foot-11
Standing reach: 8-foot-9
Hand width: 9.25 inches
Hand length: 9 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-0.5