Dwight Powell: Scouting report and accolades

Dwight Powell|#7

Dallas Mavericks

Position: F-C Born: 07/20/91 Height: 6-10 / 2.08 Weight: 234 lbs. / 106.1 kg. Salary: $11,080,125

SCOUTING REPORT

Energy big man with good athleticism… Very good finisher out of the pick-and-roll… Great alley-oop target… Doesn’t try to do too much… Developing as an outside shooter… Likes to hit threes from the corners… Really attacks the offensive glass… Not as good of a defensive rebounder… Came back strong from Achilles injury… Best utilized as a backup big.

ACCOLADES

AmeriCup bronze: 1 (2015)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 234.4 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-9.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-11

Standing reach: 8-foot-9

Hand width: 9.25 inches

Hand length: 9 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-0.5

