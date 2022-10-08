Dwight McNeil: Manchester United broke my heart when they released me – but I'm stronger for it - Anthony McArdle/TELEGRAPHJ

There is a tattoo on Dwight McNeil’s right arm serving as a permanent reminder of the day Manchester United broke his heart.

An inspirational quote courtesy of the late rapper Juice Wrld captures the Everton winger’s emotions as he reflects upon how his dream to play for his team he supported was shattered when he was released as a schoolboy.

“It just says ‘999 represents making whatever bad situation or whatever struggle you’re going through and turning it into something positive to push yourself forward’,” explained McNeil.

“Obviously it relates to life and I relate it to my life and also to football. I use this a lot.

“It reminds me. I keep trying to find ways to push forward and to become better within myself.”

McNeil's 999 tattoo provides an important reminder to turn negative struggles into positive action - Anthony McArdle

As McNeil prepares to face Manchester United again on Sunday night, he says the early rejection spurred him on.

“The feeling was to try and prove wrong the people that made the decision and released me. And I think I have managed to do that," said McNeil, who moved to Goodison from Burnley for £20 million last summer.

“When the fixture list comes out that's the one I think about - it's the highlight.

"I went there when I was five and got released at 14. As a United fan, for the first two weeks it was hard for me to take. We trained and then the mums and dads had the meetings [with the coaches] and they told me on the way home in the car that I was released.”

McNeil’s father, Matty, is a former professional who played for Stockport County and Macclesfield. When McNeil reflects on the moment he was driven away from United for the last time, he remembers the wisdom of his parents’ advice.

“They mainly just wanted to make sure I was alright,” he said.

They said: 'We'll let you decide what you want to do and we’ll just be there to support’. My dad’s guided me over the years and now he still comes to every home and away game.

“There was no pressure if I didn’t want to play, it was my choice. I had a choice to go to either Burnley or Blackburn.

Story continues

“I decided to go to Burnley on a six-week trial. And then at the end of the trial Burnley signed me. Going to Burnley was a kind of freedom, a place to go and try and enjoy my football. It made me a more all-round player. I look back on it now and don't have any regrets."

His time at Burnley saw highs and lows –the lowest coming with the club's relegation from the Premier League in 2022 - Scott Heppell/Reuters

McNeil says the sentiments of his tattoo equally apply to a difficult period at Turf Moor when his form dipped last season and there was a growing sense it was time to move on, especially after Burnley’s relegation.

McNeil has moved to Merseyside to mature on and off the pitch. He is one of the quieter members of Frank Lampard’s recent recruits and it is easy to forget how young he is given how long he has been around. Another tattoo of Spiderman (“It took seven hours to do that one,” McNeil said) reveals the winger as a Marvel fan and may speak a little to do the dual personality of many footballers who can appear shy in and around the dressing but are driven towards hero status when the whistle blows.

McNeil has over 150 Premier League appearances to his name but it felt a natural point of separation from Burnley at the end of the Sean Dyche era. He opted for Everton because in Lampard he identified the coach who can unlock critical parts of his game.

“It is about knowing where to be, timing runs to impact the game and then I can get more goals and assists,” he said.

“I know my stats are low but I am looking to move them forward. When I came here I thought it was a chance to express myself. The manager said he wanted me to have more impact in games.”

McNeil is one of the summer signings responsible for a new optimism at Everton - Chris Radburn/Reuters

McNeil’s first Premier League goal for his new club at Southampton last weekend could be a big moment for a player who thrives when confident.

“I’d had a lot of shots without scoring and there was a lot of outside noise about scoring and the dry run carrying on, so it helps massively,” said McNeil.

“It is something to build on. I need to take the opportunities when I get them. It felt better to be moving up the league. We have been unbeaten in the last seven and every day in training we are getting stronger as a group and believing in each other more. Hopefully we can kick on.”