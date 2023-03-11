Dwight McNeil’s light-speed screamer seals Everton win over Brentford

Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Dwight McNeil’s final season under Sean Dyche at Burnley ended in relegation after the manager had been sacked. The two are back working together, hoping they do not suffer a similar fate at Everton this time around.

The winger’s first minute goal was enough to end Brentford’s 12-match unbeaten run and lift Everton out of the relegation zone. It was their third 1-0 home win under Dyche, with much of the second half spent holding on but once again they did just enough and the Goodison Park faithful let them know at full time what it meant.

Those enjoying a pre-match beverage will not have had the same enthusiasm for a Mohamed Salah missed penalty and Liverpool loss at Bournemouth, knowing it placed more pressure on Everton. That was soon alleviated when the ball was fed into McNeil to fire the opener across David Raya and into the corner after 35 seconds. Everton’s previous two home victories under Dyche have been 1-0, giving them 90 minutes to hold out. Considering Brentford came into the game unbeaten without a negative result since October, a positive start was required by a team who had lost nine times in the same period.

Dyche has made Everton harder to beat since his arrival in January. Brentford looked to play direct passes to turn the home defence but they were equal to the threat of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo. What does hold Everton back is their lack of prowess in the final third. Despite having less possession, Everton had the better chances with Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi failing to take opportunities to extend the lead.

Gray thought he had done so when Ethan Pinnock’s clearance hit his chest and arm before crossing the line. The forward ran away to celebrate with the euphoric fans while Brentford complained to the officials. VAR had a lengthy look at the incident which was not as clear cut as it immediately seemed but eventually it was decided that it was handball. It would have been the first time since October Everton had scored twice in a league match at home.

Brentford, after a timid opening 45 minutes, regained their composure in the second half, utilising width better to stretch the Everton defence. Rico Henry almost headed an equaliser but Jordan Pickford was alert to block. For a team who struggle to score, having a goalkeeper of Pickford’s quality could be telling in the battle to survive.

Everton’s new-found resilience under Dyche was on show when Onana won a tackle and throw-in in the same movement, resulting in him pumping a fist to rouse the crowd. Teams rarely get out of trouble at the bottom of the table by playing great football nor will a side managed by Dyche ever be particularly attractive to watch but they are highly-organised and putting in maximum effort.

The problem with giving 100%, is that it will tire out players. Against Nottingham Forest last week, Everton wilted and dropped two points late on, only making their first substitutions in the 89th minute. Dyche was again resistant to change and Brentford started to get on top. McNeil was the hero again when he cleared a header off the line.

Thomas Frank made four attacking substitutions and it was telling as Everton were forced to hold on. Brentford were repeatedly getting crosses into the box but the Everton defence were doing just enough through headers and last-ditch tackles to keep the visitors at bay. It was just enough and enough is more than good enough at this stage of the season.