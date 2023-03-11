Dwight McNeil’s light-speed screamer seals Everton win over Brentford

Will Unwin at Goodison Park
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Dwight McNeil’s final season under Sean Dyche at Burnley ended in relegation after the manager had been sacked. The two are back working together, hoping they do not suffer a similar fate at Everton this time around.

The winger’s first minute goal was enough to end Brentford’s 12-match unbeaten run and lift Everton out of the relegation zone. It was their third 1-0 home win under Dyche, with much of the second half spent holding on but once again they did just enough and the Goodison Park faithful let them know at full time what it meant.

Related: Jack Harrison makes up for own goal by earning point for Leeds against Brighton

Those enjoying a pre-match beverage will not have had the same enthusiasm for a Mohamed Salah missed penalty and Liverpool loss at Bournemouth, knowing it placed more pressure on Everton. That was soon alleviated when the ball was fed into McNeil to fire the opener across David Raya and into the corner after 35 seconds. Everton’s previous two home victories under Dyche have been 1-0, giving them 90 minutes to hold out. Considering Brentford came into the game unbeaten without a negative result since October, a positive start was required by a team who had lost nine times in the same period.

Dyche has made Everton harder to beat since his arrival in January. Brentford looked to play direct passes to turn the home defence but they were equal to the threat of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo. What does hold Everton back is their lack of prowess in the final third. Despite having less possession, Everton had the better chances with Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi failing to take opportunities to extend the lead.

Gray thought he had done so when Ethan Pinnock’s clearance hit his chest and arm before crossing the line. The forward ran away to celebrate with the euphoric fans while Brentford complained to the officials. VAR had a lengthy look at the incident which was not as clear cut as it immediately seemed but eventually it was decided that it was handball. It would have been the first time since October Everton had scored twice in a league match at home.

Brentford, after a timid opening 45 minutes, regained their composure in the second half, utilising width better to stretch the Everton defence. Rico Henry almost headed an equaliser but Jordan Pickford was alert to block. For a team who struggle to score, having a goalkeeper of Pickford’s quality could be telling in the battle to survive.

Everton’s new-found resilience under Dyche was on show when Onana won a tackle and throw-in in the same movement, resulting in him pumping a fist to rouse the crowd. Teams rarely get out of trouble at the bottom of the table by playing great football nor will a side managed by Dyche ever be particularly attractive to watch but they are highly-organised and putting in maximum effort.

The problem with giving 100%, is that it will tire out players. Against Nottingham Forest last week, Everton wilted and dropped two points late on, only making their first substitutions in the 89th minute. Dyche was again resistant to change and Brentford started to get on top. McNeil was the hero again when he cleared a header off the line.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.

  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

  • In the Guardian app, tap the Menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

  • Turn on sport notifications.

Thomas Frank made four attacking substitutions and it was telling as Everton were forced to hold on. Brentford were repeatedly getting crosses into the box but the Everton defence were doing just enough through headers and last-ditch tackles to keep the visitors at bay. It was just enough and enough is more than good enough at this stage of the season.

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Insane shot ends up precariously perched at 2023 Players Championship

    Would you play through? Inclement weather suspended play, and Nick Taylor won't have to decide until the second round resumes Saturday.

  • Colin Kaepernick Says His White Adoptive Parents Perpetuated Racism

    The activist and ex-Super Bowl quarterback recounted "problematic things" he encountered at home even though he knows his parents love him.

  • 4 Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended for season, coach and GM for 5 games after 'off-ice incident': WHL

    The head coach and general manager of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors have been sidelined, along with four major junior hockey players, following an investigation into an undisclosed off-ice incident while the team was in Edmonton. The league announced the conclusion of an investigation into a violation of team rules and the league's policies on Friday, along with the resulting sanctions against the Warriors, which include a $25,000 fine. The four Moose Jaw players, who were previ

  • Curling Canada calls for end to double standards, misogynistic comments levelled at women curlers

    Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson's volume increased with each of three times she belted out "clean" after throwing her final rock in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last month in B.C., clinching a record-tying fourth straight Canadian women's championship title. The shouting comes with the territory in curling, regardless of the gender of the person tossing the rock, but a small segment of spectators seems particularly bothered by the sounds when they come from women curlers. That's according t

  • Magic Mike: Ontario's McEwen sends host team to final four, Bottcher also wins

    LONDON, Ont. — Mike McEwen's first lead of the game came at the perfect time. The Ontario skip made a big-weight hit to score a pair in the 10th end for a thrilling 9-8 victory over Alberta's Kevin Koe in a crossover elimination game Friday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier. "That was one for the ages," McEwen said. "I haven't been in a game quite like that in some time." The victory moved the home side into the four-team Page playoffs on the weekend at Budweiser Gardens. Wild Card 1's Brendan

  • Young Sheldon EP Says 'Conversations' Have Begun About Whether Big Bang Prequel Will End With Season 7

    It doesn’t take a genius to see that Young Sheldon is closer to the end than it is the beginning. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, currently in Season 6, is two years into a three-season renewal, which culminates in Season 7. And according to executive producer Steve Holland, preliminary talks have begun, at least internally, about whether […]

  • Sally Field Has Hilarious Reaction to Her High School Cheerleading Photo: 'Oh, Good God in Heaven!'

    The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school

  • Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan books playoff ticket at Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some frustration by smacking the top of a water bottle a few times after giving up a mid-game steal on Thursday. Lead Colin Hodgson, with a grin on his face, later grabbed a napkin and helped soak up some of the spilled liquid on the coach's bench. Some intensity can often be a good thing for a Northern Ontario foursome that's now playoff-bound at the Tim Hortons Brier. "When he gets angry, he plays bet

  • Winners, losers of Bears-Panthers trade: Who's most impacted as draft's No. 1 pick changes hands?

    Chicago, which ended the 2022 season with arguably the league's worst overall roster, has a new lease on life after offloading No. 1 pick to Carolina.

  • Source: CFL reaches agreement to sell Montreal Alouettes franchise

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes ownership issue has been resolved. According to a source, the CFL has reached an agreement to sell the franchise and will make the formal announcement Friday at a news conference in Montreal. The source requested anonymity as neither the league nor Alouettes have released details of the agreement. But the move will come roughly a week after the CFL entered into an exclusive negotiation with Quebecor Inc. regarding ownership of the franchise. Quebecor Inc.'s pres

  • Conte calls Richarlison 'selfish,' Tottenham players 'soft'

    LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte described Richarlison as “selfish” for complaining about his lack of playing time and said Friday the Brazil striker was correct to assess his season so far as “not good.” In his first year at the London club, Richarlison has played just 661 minutes in the Premier League — starting seven of Tottenham's 26 games — and has yet to score in the competition. His only goals have come in the Champions League, which Tottenham exited on Wednesday after a meek

  • Matt Fitzpatrick hits out at PGA Tour over 'strategic alliance' with DP World Tour

    Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut here at the Players Championship on Friday, but was then unerring with his accuracy in taking dead aim at the PGA Tour and its ‘strategic alliance” with his home circuit.

  • UFC Fight Night 221 video: Petr Yan hits Merab Dvalishvili in neck during heated faceoff

    After exchanging many words during fight week, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili finally had the chance to face off for UFC Fight Night 221 – and it got physical.

  • Captain Christine Sinclair slams Canada Soccer at parliamentary hearing

    Captain Christine Sinclair delivered a scathing indictment of Canada Soccer before a parliamentary committee Thursday, citing a culture of secrecy and obstruction. Sinclair and teammates Janine Beckie, Sophie Schmidt and Quinn, who goes by one name, told the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage that the Canadian women's team has essentially been treated as an afterthought compared to the men's team. The players said they have been forced to negotiate in the dark because of Canada Soccer's ref

  • Jon Jones takes exception with Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier during UFC 285 reflection

    After a few days of relative inactivity on social media since UFC 285, Jon Jones took jabs at Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier.

  • 'The Last of Us' star who dreams of making hockey history meets his hero

    Keivonn Woodard, the 10-year-old star of the hit HBO series, The Last of Us, meets NHL legend Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals on a VIP tour.

  • NASCAR competition officials take louvers from Hendrick Motorsports cars

    NASCAR officials took the hood louvers from the four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets at Phoenix Raceway, and the sanctioning body will bring them to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further evaluation next week in Concord, North Carolina. During initial inspection Friday, league officials discovered a potential issue that needs further examination. Hendrick cars were […]

  • F1 LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers reveal ‘insane’ ticket prices

    Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren

  • Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins' streak

    BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,

  • The Players Championship: McIlroy misses Sawgrass cut and wants 'to get back to being a golfer'

    Rory McIlroy has been in demand in the boardroom as well as on the golf course, and the demands sank his hopes at the Players Championship.