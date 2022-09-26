Dwight Howard Is Serious About Joing the WWE

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dwight Howard reiterated his interest in joining the WWE. Back in July, Howard crashed a WWE tryout in Nashville, telling reporters that wrestling is something he foresees himself doing after his basketball career.

"I've been watching this my whole life and I was like, 'Man, if I had an opportunity to do this, I was going to do it with my whole heart to the best that I can," said Howard in an interview.

The eight-time NBA All-Star and future hall-of-famer is currently an unrestricted free agent and is still searching for e a roster spot for next year. When asked by TMZ if he's ready to make the switch to wrestling, Howard responds, "Whatever opportunity is best," and mentions he has no problem assuming the role of either hero or villain as his character.

From WWE's end, CCO Triple H looks eager to offer Howard a shot in the organization. NBA players have been a welcome sight in the past with guest appearances from the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Dennis Rodman, Karl Malone, and most recently, Trae Young.

“The ball’s in his court,” said Triple H in an interview with Sporting News. "He came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and then with others — so when he says, I want to give this a shot, he's got my phone number. All he's got to do is call me, and we'll see what can happen."

Dwight Howard at WWE tryouts ? pic.twitter.com/jON0Hstgmo — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 28, 2022

