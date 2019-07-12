Dwight Gooden arrested, charged with cocaine possession, report says

Former Mets ace Dwight Gooden was reportedly arrested on June 7 in New Jersey for possession of cocaine, the New York Post reported Friday.

Gooden, 54, was also reportedly arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the report, Gooden was stopped around 1 a.m. in Holmdel, N.J., a suburb of New York City. After pulling Gooden over for allegedly driving erratically, police discovered “two, small green zip-lock style plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine."

Gooden was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence at the time, and driving under the influence.

Gooden has struggled with alcohol and substance abuse issues for decades, and was suspended the entire 1995 season after a positive drug test. In 2006, he served seven months in prison for violating terms of his probation for a drug-related offense.

When healthy, Gooden was a huge talent, winning the 1985 National League Cy Young Award and helping lead the Mets to a World Series championship the following season. He finished his 16-year career, which included stops with the Yankees, Indians, Astros and Devil Rays, with a 194-112 record with a 3.51 ERA.



