DWCS 70 video: Dana White freaks out after Yuneisy Duben lands all-time underdog KO

Yuneisy Duben dropped the UFC brass' jaws collectively Tuesday when she pulled off a massive upset in emphatically violent fashion at Dana White's Contender Series 70.

A +837 underdog across major online sports books (per BestFightOdds), Duben (6-0) knocked LFA flyweight champ Shannon Clark (5-1) stiff with a big punch at the 1:13 mark of Round 1 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The finish sent Dana White flying out of his chair and nearly tearing off his shirt, while matchmakers Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby, and UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell threw composure out the window.

White told Duben through the cage that there perhaps wasn't a point in having her stick around to hear his final decisions that night – indicating a no-brainer UFC signing.

The up-to-the-minute DWCS 71 results include:

Yuneisy Duben def. Shannon Clark via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:13

Quillan Salkilld def. Gauge Young via. unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

