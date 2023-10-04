DWCS 65 contract winner Jose Medina on not having a coach: ‘I actually train people to be my sparring partners’

LAS VEGAS – Jose Medina training himself caught the eye of UFC CEO Dana White.

Despite losing a unanimous decision to Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (8-0) at Dana White’s Contender Series 65 on Tuesday, Jose Medina (11-3) was awarded a UFC contract for his valiant effort.

What stuck out in the 32-year-old Bolivian fighter’s story, is that for the past few years, he’s been coaching himself and reaching out to fighters to come train with him. Medina explains the process of his training camps.

“I’ve had MMA coaches in the past, but for the past three years, I’ve trained myself,” Medina told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at the DWCS 65 post-fight press conference. “So, I go, do camp, come back, I do camp, come back. I actually train people to be my sparring partners.”

When Medina was pulled aside after his loss, he assumed it was for a hospital trip. Instead, he got the exciting news that he’ll be offered a UFC contract.

“Very, very grateful,” Medina said. “Raul from Entram actually told me, ‘If you put on a good fight, it doesn’t matter the result. He’s going to look at effort,’ and that’s what I did. I went up with everything and I put on a good effort, and there you go.”

Medina admits he expected more out of his undefeated opponent Gadzhiyasulov. He also expected more from himself.

“I don’t want to say anything about my opponent, but I really thought he was going to be tougher than I expected, especially in the wrestling,” Medina said. “There I was, I was actually able to defend the takedowns, keep standing up, and obviously I was able to keep up with him.

“I think I could have done better, there were things I could improve. For example, I maybe should have gone more for it, put some more volume. There’s a lot of stuff to actually improve, but I felt that I had a good fight.”

