DWCS 57 winner Tom Nolan says follow-up punch after knockout was payback for disrespect

LAS VEGAS – Tom Nolan’s extra blow after knocking out Bogdan Grad was absolutely intentional.

Nolan (6-0) secured the only finish of the night when he needed less than 90 seconds to stop Grad (11-2) on Tuesday at Dana White’s Contender Series 57.

Nolan knocked Grad down with a left hook which appeared enough to finish the fight, but proceeded to land a vicious follow-up shot. An animated Nolan mouthed off at Grad, but he said there was a reason for his actions.

“This guy’s been trash talking me the whole time,” Nolan told MMA Junkie and other reporters. “When I was younger, I didn’t quite stand up for myself the way I should have, and I’ve learned from that.

“Now I won’t take disrespect, and he disrespected me and that was me saying, ‘Hey, this is the game you want to play? You want to talk like that?’ Don’t let skinny guys knock you out. That’s my message to him. He’s making fun of me saying I’m a tall, lanky, skinny guy. Well, you better not let me touch your chin because you’re going to sleep. And that’s what happened.”

Nolan, 23, still is young in his MMA career. While he’s confident he can hang with top UFC lightweights, the unbeaten Aussie is looking to take his time.

“I’ve only had six pro fights, but I feel like I’m super experienced,” Nolan said. “I think I can hang with the top 15 right now quite easily. But in saying that, I want to get experience, as well, and I want to get paid. So I would like to build my way up, knock a few people out and do it properly.”

