Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes his 'historic rap debut' in Tech N9ne's 'Face Off'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became famous as a wrestler and an actor. Now he's also adding rapper to his résumé.

The 49-year-old actor made what he calls his "historic rap debut" with a feature in Tech N9ne's song "Face Off," released Friday. The song, which also features rappers Joey Cool and King Iso, is part of the Kansas City rapper's newest album "Asin9ne."

"Made my historic rap debut (thankfully I didn’t suck) Huge shout to all the hip hop & music fans for your HYPE reactions," Johnson tweeted Friday.

Johnson lays down the last verse of "Face Off" rapping about "drive" and "power."

"We stay hungry, we devour / Put in the work, put in the hours and take what's ours /

Black and Samoan in my veins, my culture bangin' with Strange," he raps referring to Tech N9ne's record label Strange Music Inc.

Dwayne Johnson is making his rap debut in Tech N9ne's "Face Off."

In an interview with Variety published Friday Johnson said he doesn't see a long-term career in rap but would think about giving it another go in the future.

"I would love to do a repeat with Tech N9ne and Strange Music. If I had the opportunity to collaborate with another artist out there — hip hop artists, blues artists, outlaw country artists — then let’s talk and let’s figure it out," Johnson said. "If I could rap about the right words that feel real and authentic to me, then I’ll be happy to break out that Teremana, take a few big swigs and jump back into the studio.”

Johnson mentioned taking swig of Teremana, the actor's tequila brand he founded in 2020, which has been a practice of the actor when he sang in "Moana."

"I go through the vocal ranges and I take one little sip of what's that stuff..... oh tequila," he told USA TODAY in 2016 when asked how he prepares for his singing numbers in the Disney film.

"THANK YOU to my brother, the GOAT @therealtechn9ne for coming up with this big crazy idea of wanting me to drop some Rock gasoline bars on the fire," Johnson wrote on an Instagram video with a clip of his verse.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson collabs with Tech N9ne to make his rap debut