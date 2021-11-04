Dwayne Johnson vows to use rubber guns in movies after 'Rust' incident: 'We won’t use real guns'

Dwayne Johnson is making changes to his future productions in light of the fatal "Rust" incident that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On the set of the upcoming "Rust" movie, Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that launched a projectile killing killed Hutchins and injuring the movie's director Joel Souza on Oct. 21. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made, but members of the Hollywood community like Johnson are addressing the tragedy by changing how to conduct future productions.

The actor told Variety during the Los Angeles premiere for his upcoming movie "Red Notice" (in theaters Friday, streaming on Netflix Nov. 12) that he "was heartbroken" after the learning of the incident and added that it would call for some changes to his future work with the company he co-founded in 2012.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions ... we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson said. “We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post.”

Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions company has action movies under its belt including "Jumanji" and "Jungle Cruise," and it is preparing to release the DC Universe movie "Black Adam" starring Johnson next year.

"When something like this happens of this magnitude, (that is) this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together,” Johnson added.

“Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we’re not going to use real guns. That’s it,” he continued.

Johnson isn't the production taking heed of the safety concerns brought forward by the "Rust" incident. Producers of ABC show "The Rookie" also announced on Oct. 22 they would be making immediate changes to how they film their show, adding in a statement to USA TODAY "it was an easy decision to make."

"As of today, it is now policy on 'The Rookie' that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post," the memo first obtained by The Hollywood Reporter from "Rookie" writer Alexi Hawley read.

