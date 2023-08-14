Dwayne Johnson Urges Maui Natives To 'Stay Strong' As Wildfires Death Toll Rises

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has encouraged the people of Maui to stay strong following devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island.

The death toll following the fires, which began on 8 August and spread quickly thanks to high winds and dry lands, currently stands at 93. Many more people are missing.

Johnson, who spent part of his upbringing in Hawaii, has become the latest famous face to share support for Maui and its people.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, he said: “I know that by now all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands – our island of Maui.

“And I’m completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are too.”

The former-wrestler-turned-actor added: “Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour-by-hour, minute-by-minute, it’s all heartbreaking,

“Thank you guys around the world for all of your love and your support, your light, your prayers.

“Thank you for sending them to the islands of Hawaii, the people of Hawaii.”

Dwayne’s post also featured pictures of the devastation caused by the fires, which totally destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, and the rescue efforts.

He wrote in the caption: “Heartbroken but our faith and mana [spiritual energy] is strong.

“First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organisations and all our local heroes, stay strong – we love you and appreciate you.

“All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong through this devastating time.”

Charities are working hard to distribute aid on Maui

Charities are working hard to distribute aid on Maui

His post concluded: “Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong.”

Johnson then linked to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, which is helping to coordinate donations and aid efforts.

Story continues

His post comes after Jason Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, issued a blunt statement regarding tourists still going on holiday to the islands.

The Aquaman’s post warned that Maui “is not the place to have your vacation right now”.

“Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply,” he said. “Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

The post was shared as a collaboration with local non-profit organisation ʻĀina Momona.

The text continued: “The devastation from the wildfires will have a lasting island-wide impact on Maui’s resources. Our community needs time to heal, grieve & restore. ... Do not book a hotel stay. ... Survivors are the priority.”

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: