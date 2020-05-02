Dwayne Johnson Turns 48! Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds and More Famous Pals Send Birthday Tributes

Dwayne Johnson is ringing another year of life with birthday wishes from friends and family.

While the actor was unable to celebrate his 48th birthday with a big party due to the coronavirus pandemic, he felt the love from afar, receiving tributes from many famous friends, including Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds.

Hart, 40, shared an unconventional post for Johnson's special day, sharing a picture of the two together in Jumanji: The Next Level alongside a caption sarcastically bashing the actor.

"Happy B Day you big bald unattractive flat foot no neck stanky leg truck driving weight lifting tequila drinking no running constipated in the face looking to small pant wearing lovable guy...." the comedian, 40, teased. "Hope ope you have a blessed one @therock."

Hart finished off the post, joking, "P.S GO F— YOURSELF 🖕🏾🕺🏾🥳"

Reynolds, 43, also used Johnson's birthday as an opportunity to give the star a little jab.

"He may have gone through puberty in the womb, but he was born with a heart of solid gold," the Deadpool actor tweeted, joking about Johnson's muscular figure.

"One of the best guys on earth," he continued. "Happy Birthday to my friend, costar and ribbon dance professor, @therock."

Reynolds also shared a sweet tribute a few hours later on Instagram.

"Today is @therock’s birthday. There’ll be a lot of well wishes for him. He deserves it," Reynolds wrote alongside two photos of the actors working together on set.

Appreciate you, mi amigo. And all our ribbon dances under the pale moonlight 🥃🍸 https://t.co/ThfK6xk09K — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 2, 2020

Reynolds went on to discuss his experience shooting their upcoming movie Red Notice, which ultimately had to halt production when COVID-19 broke out.

"This year, we fulfilled a lifelong dream: shooting exactly half a film called RED NOTICE before being promptly shut down. Had we not spent 90 percent of our time laughing, we might have finished it in time," he wrote. "Happy Birthday, Bubba."

Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who is a big fan of Johnson's Ballers, also tweeted a special message. "Happy birthday to my favorite actor @TheRock!" Warren wrote.

Happy birthday to my favorite actor @TheRock!



Sending you and your beautiful family lots of love (and keep singing to Tia while she washes her hands). — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 2, 2020

To the most-electrifying of all time...

a great adversary, great inspiration and great friend.

Happy birthday to @TheRock! https://t.co/QgT7PZJ2fN — Triple H (@TripleH) May 2, 2020

Can you smell what @TheRock is cooking? It’s his birthday cake! Happy Birthday!!! pic.twitter.com/ev6uQNNMIO — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) May 2, 2020

Johnson isn't the only one in his family to celebrate a birthday while stuck at home.

Last month, he and wife Lauren Hashian — who are self-isolating with their daughters Jasmine Lia, 4, and Tiana Gia, 2 — celebrated Tia's birthday.

The couple rang in little Tia's second birthday with a Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake. "🖤 is full of gratitude for a beautiful birthday weekend with our lil’ 2 year old tornado of love, strength & wit, baby Tia," the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star shared.

In the heartwarming birthday post, Johnson also reflected on how spending time with his girls has been a "blessing" throughout this difficult time.

"Spending every day, all day with my girls has been the best silver lining blessing during this challenging pandemic. Raising a birthday bottle of milk🥛and toasting Bop, Peppa Pig and a house full of estrogen 😉💪🏾❤️," he wrote.

