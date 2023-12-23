Dwayne Johnson Surprises Employees During First In-N-Out Burger Experience: 'Tried to Be Cool AF'

"And love how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip," the actor joked on Instagram

Dwayne Johnson /Instagram Dwayne Johnson documents his first In-N-Out Burger experience.

Dwayne Johnson knows a thing or two about going Fast, but he still made sure to stop for fans while visiting an In-N-Out Burger drive-thru!

On Saturday, the former professional wrestler, 51, shared a video on Instagram where he surprised In-N-Out employees during his first experience at the chain restaurant.

In the clip, as Johnson explained in his caption, he "rolled up in my pickup and tried to be cool af with my order." But it didn't all go as planned.

The opening scene in the Instagram video shows Johnson drive up and get greeted with a "holy s---" from a surprised employee named Tade.

After Johnson asked for three double doubles and seven orders of fries, Tade put in a request of his own: "Is it OK for me and my manager to take a picture with you?"

Johnson obliged, but not until after he jokingly drove away. Other employees in the drive-thru also asked for pictures, and Johnson seemed to make their days as well.

"I didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know s--- 🤦🏽‍♂️😂. But I’m a quick study 🧠😉," he wrote. "Loved everyone’s positive vibes and their 'holy s--- it’s the rock' energy 🩵😂. LOVED the grub 🍔🍟👍🏾."



Johnson also wrote that he loved "how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip 💵 🤣."

Dwayne Johnson /Instagram Dwayne Johnson visits the In-N-Out Burger drive-thru.

Elsewhere in the footage, Johnson handed out big tips and even chatted with another customer who spoke Spanish to him in response. "I don't speak Spanish, did you just say how handsome I am in person?" he jokingly asked.

The Rock's trip to In-N-Out also featured fist bumps, waves from workers and overall excitement as Johnson handed the food to his kids in the back seat.



"Thank you In-N-Out for being awesome, and I’ll see ya down the road," he concluded his caption.

Johnson has never been shy about his cheat meal activities either. Back in 2016, when he was named Sexiest Man Alive, he filled PEOPLE in on some of his favorite foods. As he explained, he eats “massive amounts of cheat food once a week.”

“It can’t just be a normal, like, ‘Hey, let’s go have some burgers and fries, it’s a nice cheat meal,'” he said. “No, no, no. With me, for whatever reason, I have to, what’s that word, uh gluttony. That’s the word. Yes. Where it has to be a massive amount of something.”

“So I have this rule in the house and I drive everybody crazy. One is none. One is none. Get two, three, four, five of it, just a whole bunch and just lay it all out. Big cheat meals,” he added. “Like OK, what shows are we watching tonight? What crime shows are we watching? And then I have these cheat meals and that’s my vice.”



