Dwayne Johnson Rides a Mini Jungle Cruise for Daughter Jasmine's 5½ Birthday Party

Dwayne The Rock Johnson/Instagram Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and daughter Jasmine

Dwayne Johnson let his inner child out to play while celebrating his daughter Jasmine's half birthday at Chuck E. Cheese on Saturday.

The Jungle Cruise actor, 49, attempted to climb aboard a miniature version of the Disney ride with Jasmine, 5½. "Saturday: 8:30AM. (yes 8:30am) Riding the @chuckeecheese version of 'Daddy's JUNGLE CRUISE,'" he wrote in the caption.

"We rented out the joint for Jazzy's 5 1/2 (since she never got to have her party during Covid lockdown) so all the kiddos can go completely ape s--- bonkers and have a blast," Johnson explained.

He noted that he might have even broken the arcade-size ride during their visit. "We all had an AWESOME time and as you can see here my 270lbs completely dislodged this poor little boat off it's happy hydraulic hinges," Johnson added.

"Sorry, Chuckee, we're gonna need a bigger boat and thanks for the pizza and ice cream for breakfast (I'm sending you some tequila for your troubles)," he joked.

Johnson shares daughters Jasmine and 3-year-old Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian, 36, whom he married in August 2019. He also shares daughter Simone, 19, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, 52.

The Hobbs & Shaw actor recently told PEOPLE that to "just be there" is the most important thing he's learned from being a father. "You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things," he said in June. "Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them."

"Lauren and I like raising them in an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life," Johnson shared. "You can do anything you want, and you can achieve anything you want. However, I need you to be flexible with how we get there."

You can see Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, which premieres July 30 in theaters and on Disney+.