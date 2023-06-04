Dwayne Johnson Reveals He’s Returning To ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise In New Spinoff

Dwayne Johnson is slated to return to the “Fast & Furious” franchise in an untitled spinoff film.

On Thursday, the actor confirmed that he’ll be reprising his role as Luke Hobbs in the upcoming project in a tweet.

“Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away,” the 51-year-old star wrote.

He added: “The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II.”

The actor’s announcement came after he shocked fans by making a surprise cameo in the end credits of the franchise’s 10th film, “Fast X,” which hit theaters last month.

Johnson appeared as Luke Hobbs in four “Fast & Furious” films from 2011 to 2017, including the 2019 spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” alongside Jason Statham.

The WWE alum also shared that his ongoing feud with actor Vin Diesel, who produces and stars in the “Fast & Furious” films, has come to an end.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve ― and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love,” Johnson explained in his tweet.

The beef between Johnson and Diesel began after the “Jumanji” star made an Instagram post in 2016 calling some of his unnamed male co-stars “candy asses” after working on 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious.”

“My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses,” Johnson wrote at the time. “When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

Reports later revealed that his remarks were aimed at Diesel. Over the years, the pair took jabs at each other in various interviews. However in 2021, Diesel hit Instagram to essentially beg Johnson to return for “Fast X,” though Johnson refused, asserting that he would never star in the franchise again.

He also slammed Diesel’s post at the time, calling it “an example of his manipulation” in an interview with CNN.

The untitled “Fast & Furious” spinoff film has yet to secure a release date.

